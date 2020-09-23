BW Lodge remodel nearing the finish line

Beaverhead County High School’s BW Lodge gymnasium remodel is almost complete, though parts of it are already being used.

BCHS Superintendent and Principal Gary Haverfield told the school board Sept. 14 the gymnasium portion and lockers are being used now. The choir area is mostly done, and the visiting locker rooms were available for the first home volleyball match. At that time, the official locker rooms were close to completion and the wrestling room was done.

Leftover items included the storage area and a portion of the new women’s restroom area, along with general cleaning and touch-ups for the facility.

The replacement of the BW Lodge roof is nearing completion – the main area roof is completely done, with the awning over the front and the roof over the former science wing almost finished, he said. Once those are done the contractor will move to replace the roof on the main school building. The district’s roofs were damaged in the 2019 hailstorm, and insurance is covering the cost for replacement.

Haverfield said the roofs are taking longer than anticipated due to staffing issues with the contractor.

BW Lodge’s renovation is the final portion of a $9.85 million construction project, approved by voters in 2017. The first phase provided safety and security improvements to the main school building, which was largely completed in fall 2018. The second phase – creation of a brand new Vo-Ag building – began being used in April 2019.

The district delayed bidding on the BW Lodge project to get the other two phases closer to completion, and selected a different general contractor to complete the work.

The Vo-Ag building continues to have water and air leakage issues that officials are working to address with the general contractor on the project; the leftover issues at the main building have largely been resolved. Haverfield did not have an update on the progress for diagnosing those issues and determining a fix at the meeting.