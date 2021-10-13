BW Lodge phone service outage dangerous to users

A four-month-and-counting telephone service outage at BW Lodge has prompted Beaverhead County High School officials to consider legal pressure against service provider Spectrum.

BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield said Monday the building has been without telephone service since June, and multiple calls, emails and service requests have been hit with dead air from Spectrum representatives.

“It’s really a complicated mess,” he told the school board. “We’re going to take some kind of action against Charter/Spectrum. It’s an absolute tragedy of what’s going on. We will get it resolved, one way or another.”

BW Lodge is used by students for weight training, sports and band practice; and by staff and the community for a variety of events.

Haverfield said the outage came from a Spectrum update that failed to work right, not from the BW Lodge remodeling work done before then. He said the local Spectrum technician knows what needs to be done to fix the issue, but there is a hang-up somewhere to get the go-ahead through the ticketing system.

Right now, staff are using cell phones when they need to get a hold of someone, but that is not a long-term solution. Haverfield said if there is an emergency, and there’s an outage that takes out the cell tower in Dillon, they would be without phone service.

Haverfield said he is hopeful there will be some forward movement with the fix now that the school district attorney is involved.

“It’s a safety issue. Our backup is cell phones, and that’s what we’ve been using...but right now we don’t have a backup,” he said. “They don’t seem to understand how serious of an issue this really is.”