B.W. Lodge Gymnasium soon to have full occupancy, Vo-Ag construction dispute heads to mediator

Beaverhead County High School’s BW Lodge is inching closer to being completely able to utilize the BW Lodge gymnasium.

But solutions to the Vo-Ag building’s buckling floors, and air and water leakage, are on hold as both sides seek a mediator to settle the dispute.

Both buildings were part of a nearly $10 million bond project that updated the main building, constructed the new Vo-Ag building, and revamped the gym. The main building’s work is complete. BW Lodge is waiting on final inspections of the band room before full occupancy is authorized, district owner’s representative Dan McGee told the school board at its Jan. 11 meeting.

The band room had a mechanical system issue which is nearly fixed, and just needs the final sign-off, he said. Another outstanding item is the cabinets for the band room, which were incorrectly ordered. McGee said he and the contractors are working on the right fix for that situation.

The Vo-Ag building became an issue almost immediately after students were allowed in the building. BCHS staff had difficulty keeping heat in the building, and water and air intrusions continue to be a problem. The general contractor on that project claims the district is at fault, as the prior owner’s representative changed design specifications to save money.

McGee said the discussions are ongoing between legal representatives from both sides, and they are eyeing bringing in a mediator to determine fault and appropriate fixes.

McGee said he is still trying to set up a fix for the floors with the flooring contractor.

It is unclear when any fixes would take place, though they likely would not occur until students were out of the buildings for breaks.