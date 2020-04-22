BW Lodge contractor, bids approved

BW Lodge gymnasium’s renovation project is approved and ready to go, but the timing on when all the work will be completed is still in question.

The Beaverhead County High School board approved actions awarding the general contractor slot to Swank Enterprises at the “guaranteed maximum price” of $2,440,648.02 at its April 15 meeting. The total cost could change depending on issues that crop up during the renovation. That amount includes the boys and girls locker room renovations. The board can later add two additional renovations to the concessions area (estimated cost $64,410.20) and the west entrance of the gym (estimated cost $25,834.77) if funds are available.

The board also approved a two-year extension to 45 Architecture of Bozeman’s contract for its services related to the overall building project, at no additional cost to the district at this time.

BW Lodge is the third and final phase of a $9.85 million building project for the district, which renovated the main high school building and created a new Vo-Ag building. Those two buildings still have repairs that need addressing, such as leaking windows and walls, flooring issues, cracked masonry and concrete (see related story). BW Lodge’s renovation was put on hold last year so the district could get those remaining issues resolved, and to determine how much money was left to complete the project. The bids at the time were higher than the estimated leftover budget.

BW Lodge and the main building will have their roofs replaced this summer for damage caused by an August 2019 hailstorm. The board unanimously approved a $698,923.99 roofing bid from Metalworks of Montana from Missoula for that work. BW Lodge’s roof will no longer have skylights, the board decided, based on contractor recommendations.

BCHS Superintendent and Principal Gary Haverfield said the gym still needed indoor lights during daytime events anyway, and the skylights have leaked over the years anyway. BCHS Maintenance Supervisor Ed Nye said he did not think the skylights saved the district any money over its regular lighting costs.

“The cost of having the lights on versus the heat loss was not that proportional anyway,” he added. “I think we’re losing more heat than we are spending on light bulbs.”

The district’s insurance will cover the cost of the roof replacements.

The timing of the full gymnasium renovation is uncertain due to Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay at home orders and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. BCHS Superintendent and Principal Gary Haverfield said work could begin sooner if students are not allowed back in the buildings and ordered to finish out the school year through distance learning options.

Asbestos abatement on BW Lodge is ongoing, Haverfield told the board. The timing of any remaining abatement will also depend on whether students return to school before the end of the school year or not.

The next board meeting is scheduled for May 11.