BVHD 10-12 battles to undefeated game

The Beaverhead Little League All-Stars battled in the elite division of 10 to 12 year olds over the weekend on the debut of their new home field to a third place finish to end the season. Dillon opened the 8-team bracket with consecutive wins over Butte Northwest and Missoula Mount Sentinel to earn an undefeated game berth versus the pre-tourney favorite and eventual champion Missoula Mount Jumbo.Dillon opened the tourney in the first game ever on the showcase field at the new baseball/softball complex at Ray Lynch Park Friday morning immediately after a dedication ceremony and knocked off Butte Northwest,