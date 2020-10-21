Butte Central upsets Dillon in rescheduled duel

The Dillon Lady Beavers were hopeful they would pick up the season’s first win last Thursday versus Butte Central in a match that had been postponed due to COVID considerations. Dillon opened strong with a 25-20 game 1 win and a solid performance early in game 2. Central rallied to win the game, 29-27, and swept the next 2 to take the match, 3-1.

“We played really well in game 1 and Central was struggling,” said Dillon coach Susanne Valach. “They picked things up and we let them take over game 2 and they never looked back.”

Valach says the team’s servereceive and serving has remained strong, but hitting was inconsistent versus Central.

The Beavers (0-8) visit Butte Central Thursday. A match with Hamilton on Saturday has been canceled and will likely not be rescheduled, according to the coach.