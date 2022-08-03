Bus routes approved for new school year

Bus routes in Beaverhead County are expected to remain the same this year, the county transportation committee determined last month.

The committee approved the same routes as last year for schools throughout the county at its July 20 meeting.

About the only thing that could change a route, even temporarily, would be road work, Beaverhead County Road Supervisor Bob Ferris said at the meeting. There are Wisdom and Jackson area road projects underway, though they should be mostly done by the time school starts up later this month.

School officials from across the county reported they expected busing would operate as it would for a typical school year, despite the ongoing COVID pandemic. Beaverhead County High School Transportation Supervisor Jack Bergeson said the high school and others countywide have alternative busing plans in place if the virus were to surge again during the school year and require some mitigations.

Bergeson also reminded the committee of new safety requirements for busing this year, such as having a specific type of retractable sign on buses when students have to cross the street from the bus stop to enter the bus. Those new signs were required to be used as of July 1.

Bergeson said the specific signs are hard to get right now, so BCHS is building its own. Lima Superintendent Brian Rayburn said their buses already have them installed.

In other action, the transportation committee approved individual and isolation contracts for BCHS, Lima, Grant, Jackson, Polaris, Wisdom and Wise River schools.