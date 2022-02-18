Bulldogs win, sew up third seed

The University of Montana Western kept its late-season roll going last night, right up to the onramp for the postseason set to start Tuesday. The Bulldogs on Thursday gained their third-straight win, an 87-82 victory in overtime at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.In a performance certain to get him on the shortlist of candidates for league Player of the Week—and perhaps effectively limit that shortlist to himself—UMW forward Jalen Hodges shot an astounding 18 of 23 from the field (78.3 percent) while pouring in a college-career high 40 points.With the victory, UMW climbed to 7-8 in league play and clinched ...