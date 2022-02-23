Bulldogs win Frontier tourney opener over Providence

The Dawgs finally got their winning day on court in the Frontier Conference tourney under Head Coach Mike Larsen last night—and gained the chance for another this weekend.The University of Montana Western men's basketball team held on tight for a 68-62 victory over late-charging University of Providence on Tuesday, Feb. 22, in Dillon in the opening round of the Frontier Conference men’s tourney.UMW surged ahead by as many as 19 points during a first half that featured ten--count ‘em ten--Bulldog bulls-eyed bombs from beyond the arc.Seeded third in the six-team tourney, the Dawgs regained a 19-point advantage well into the second half over sixth-seed Providence. But ...