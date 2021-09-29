Bulldogs put on spirited display vs. Carroll

The University of Montana Western volleyball team’s fans got back into Straugh Gymnasium and put on a full throated effort supporting their team’s vigorous, spirited performance against Carroll College on Friday night.

Though the Lady Bulldogs fell just short of notching a victory in their Frontier Conference column in a well-played, hotly contested match full of great points in front of a hot home crowd.

“It felt awesome. It was so nice. I was so excited to get out there and play,” said UMW’s Kaitlyn White of playing in front of a home crowd that included a packed and revitalized Dawg Pound contingency at courtside.

“It was amazing,” agreed Carroll College Head Coach Maureen Boyle of playing again in front of a live crowd after being forced to contest conference matches in front of empty bleachers last season due to pandemic protocols.

“All of a sudden, it becomes something more important, whereas before it felt kind of like a scrimmage. The players really enjoy it. The atmosphere, the sweat and all of the smells— that’s what brings everybody back to feeling normal for two hours,” added Carroll’s head coach for the past 17 seasons.

In a match full of long, thrilling points lengthened by brave, unlikely saves, the visiting Saints swept the sets, 25-20, 27-25, 25-22.

“Our back row definitely stepped up at the end of the match, picking up lots of digs,” said White, of a group led by Kelsey Goddard (18 digs) that kept many points going long past their logical end points with diving digs of would-be kills hit with extreme prejudice and velocity.

“And our hitters were swinging aggressively,” added White of a group of on-court assassins that included newcomers Jazi Smith and Danyel Martin (who each notched 8 kills).

Kaylee Fritz (17 assists) and Abbey Schwager (15 assists) took the lead in setting up teammates on a Western team that looks more cohesive and supportive than it has in years past.

“Our team chemistry is awesome. We love being with each other, we love playing together and we support each other, no matter what, on the court or off the court,” said White, a 6-foot-1-inch sophomore who was playing against the college she grew up watching in her hometown of Helena.

“It’s definitely fun playing Carroll, because a lot of people I went to high school go there. So there’s a little more of a competitive spirit,” said White, whose family drove down to Dillon to witness Friday’s match.

“They are very solid. They don’t make many errors,” said Boyle of the rival. “I do think that they’re going to win a bunch of games this season,” added Boyle, who has tallied over 300 wins as Carroll’s head coach.

“We’re gonna come out next time and beat them in three,” smiled White, whose Bulldogs will travel to Helena to again play Carroll on Oct. 22.

“We’ve got a chip on our shoulders now.”

Next up for the Bulldogs, a trip northwest to play a 7 p.m. match against Providence in Great Falls on Friday, Oct. 1, and then to Havre to take on MSU-Northern an hour earlier the next night.