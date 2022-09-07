Bulldogs open win account in AZ

It followed weeks of work at their summer camp, dozens of hours of preseason practices, hours of sweatwrenching conditioning exercises, tons of weight-room work, seven early season near-miss matches and a bunch more practices.

But all that labor finally showed up on the pay stub for the University of Montana Western volleyball team with a victory on the road a long way from home last weekend The Bulldogs took the final three games to top Benedictine University at Mesa, 3-1, on Saturday in the last of their last of three matches at the Labor Day Festival in Chandler, AZ.

UMW’s Kaylee Klopp powered home her 17th-and-final kill of the match to seal her team’s 25-16 triumph in the match’s fourth-and-final game.

Jazi Smith notched a dozen kills and Morgan Stenger added 10 and 3 assists for the balanced UMW frontline, which also benefitted from 5 rejections by Peyton Vogl and 4 more from Jordan Olson, a freshman out of Billings.

Kaylee Fritz gained Frontier Conference Setter of the Week accolades in large part due to her 31 assists against Benedictine.

UMW’s Kelsey Goddard denied Benedictine with 19 digs—a statistical category to which Klopp (14) and Morgan Kirch (11) also made significant contributions.

Next up for the Lady Bulldogs, a trip from near the nation’s southern border with Mexico to just shy of its northern border with Canada for the Frontier/ North Star Conference Challenge in Havre, where UMW will battle Dickinson State University and Valley City State University on Friday, and then play Saturday matches against Presentation College and Mayvillle State.

The Bulldogs will then open their Frontier Conference season in Great Falls on Sept. 15 with a match against the University of Providence.

UMW plays its first home match of 2022 on Sept. 30, when they welcome Providence to Straugh Gymnasium for a 6 p.m. showdown with the 2021 league titlists.