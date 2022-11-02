Bulldogs hit high point on Hi-Line

The University of Montana Western volleyball team started down the home stretch of its 2022 regular season with a win a long way from home on Saturday.

“We’ve been playing well the past few weeks, but the ball hasn’t been bouncing our way. Putting an emphasis on playing together as a team, we were able to capitalize,” said UMW Head Coach Katie Lovett of her Bulldogs’ 27-25, 25-15, 25-19 sweep of Montana State University-Northern on Saturday in Havre.

“Jazi Smith solid, as always for us,” said Lovett of the freshman outside hitter who notched 10 kills with a .391 hitting percentage against MSUN.

“Our middles—Danyel Martin and Peyton Vogl—had really big games,” added Lovett of the frontline pair that combined for 14 kills and a half-dozen blocks.

“And our setter, Kaylee Fritz, she’s really getting comfortable in that position,” commented Lovett on the sophomore from Kalispell who recorded 23 assists against MSUN, to go with the three dozen she put on the scoresheet the night before in UMW’s four-set loss to the University of Providence in Great Falls.

“With how our conference is set up, we will always have tough games, but we are figuring things out,” said Lovett, whose team is back in Dillon this week for its final two games of the season—even if they are against the league’s top-two teams.

The Bulldogs will host first-place Montana Tech (19-7 overall, 7-1 in the Frontier Conference) today, Wednesday, Nov. 2, for a match in Straugh Gymnasium, starting at 7 p.m.

UWM will then welcome Rocky Mountain College (16-14, 6-2) for a 7 p.m. match Friday, Nov. 4.

“We are excited to have two home games this weekend,” said Lovett.

“Wednesday will be our Youth Night, so kids get in free, and anyone who brings a can of food for the food drive gets free popcorn,” reported Lovett.

“And Friday is Senior Night,” added Lovett of the evening when her team’s seniors will be honored in a pre-match ceremony.

The outcomes of this week’s matches will determine the Frontier Conference tourney seeding for UMW (10-14, 2-6), which is currently in a tie for fifth place in the hotly competitive league.