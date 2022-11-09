Bulldog netters head to conference tourney

The University of Montana Western volleyball team last week bid a fond farewell to its seniors and re-acquainted their league rivals with what a threat the Bulldogs could pose in the upcoming conference tourney.

Up against the top team in the Frontier Conference and 15thranked team in the entire NAIA last Wednesday, the Bulldogs pushed Montana Tech to five sets before falling, 19-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22, 12-15, at Straugh Gymnasium in Dillon.

The victory, combined with its sweep of MSU-Northern in Havre two nights later, gained Montana Tech (9-1 in the conference, 21-7 overall) the Frontier’s regular season crown and top seeding in this weekend’s league tourney in Butte.

Following its straight-sets loss to Rocky Mountain College on Friday in Dillon, Montana Western finished the regular season 10-16 overall with a league record of 2-8.

“We beat Western in three tonight, but we still know they are very good and could come back. Everybody can beat everybody,” said Rocky Head Coach Yang Yang, whose team will enter the Frontier tourney as the no. 2 seed, with a first-round bye.

The tourney’s sixth seed, the Bulldogs will meet no. 3 seed Carroll College (6-4, 14-11) for an opening round match on Friday, Nov. 11, starting at 1 p.m. at the HPER Complex in Butte.

“The conference tourney is tense, but also exciting, because you have the chance to totally turn your season around in two days,” said UMW senior Morgan Stenger of a tourney whose winner gains an automatic bid to the NAIA national tourney.

“That’s an awesome opportunity for us. But you have to put more focus into it because it’s a single-elimination tournament,” added Stenger, of the do-or-die dynamics of the league tourney.

“We need to play to our strengths and not our opponents strengths,” commented the senior leader on what advice she’ll give her teammates heading into the tournament.

“Just put it all out there— there’s nothting to lose. Going out there to have fun is when we play best.”

The other opening round match on Friday in the sixteam Frontier tourney features fourth-seeded MSU-Northern (3-7, 11-12) against defending league champs no. 5 University of Providence (2-8, 9-19).

The winners of Friday’s matches will advance to the tourney semifinals later that day, when top seed Montana Tech will meet the lowest surviving seed at 5 p.m. and then second seed Rocky Mountain College (8-2, 18-14) will contest a 7 p.m. match against the highest seed to make it out of the first round.

The winners of the semifinal matches will face off in the Frontier Conference tourney final on Saturday at 2 p.m.