Bulldog men down Providence

Peeking its way out from under the pandemic that hit it hard this winter, the University of Montana Western men’s basketball team grabbed its first non-forfeit victory of the new year with a 79-73 win over the University of Providence on Saturday in Dillon.

But for a brief interval of 11 seconds in the first half, the Bulldogs led the whole way, using a 20-5 second-half surge to pad their lead that held against a late Providence rally.

“We had a couple of lulls. But I thought we played well for the most part,” said UMW Head Coach Mike Larsen, who, like so many of his players, got taken out by COVID for awhile over the past few weeks.

“To hold that team to 44% from the field and just over 5% from the 3-point line,” added Larsen of his team’s limiting the Argos to 1 of 19 from beyond the arc, “that shows we’re back and healthy and can play at a high level when we get the opportunity to.”

“I felt like we were in good shape for the first time in awhile,” continued Larsen, who had to discontinue holding practices for awhile this past month during his team’s tussle with COVID.

“We got to play a game in Helena on Thursday,” noted Larsen, of his Dawgs’ trip to the state capital two days earlier to take on sixth-ranked, league-leading Carroll College—which won 84-73.

“And then we got to get onto our own court tonight and play really well in front of our fans,” said Larsen, who got a combined 14 assists from starting guards Max Clark and Jamal Stephenson to keep UMW’s offense operating efficiently throughout most of the game.

Former Dillon Beaver Michael Haverfield helped the Bulldogs off to a good start Saturday by nailing his first three shots from beyond the arc, all launched from the corner across the game’s opening five minutes.

“They came out in a 1-3-1 defense, which is actually our defense. We play it a lot,” said Larsen of a defensive set invented in the middle of the last century that’s enjoyed a renaissance in more recent times due to its strength on the wings.

“So we knew exactly how to attack it—get Jimmy the ball in the corner,” smiled Larsen, referring to Haverfield by his “Jimmy Buckets” nickname.

Haverfield’s teammate Jalen Hodges helped guarantee a good finish for the Dawgs with his superior inside finishing ability, going 12 of 14 from the field on his way to a game-high 25 points.

“Usually teams double or triple team me, but Providence just had one guy on me most of the time, so we took advantage of that,” said Hodges, who scores most of his points in the paint, including two on an emphatic breakaway jam followed soon after by a highlight-reel dunk deposit off an alley-oop pass from Jamal Stephenson.

“The coach drew that play up before the game and said we’d have it ready to use,” recalled the 6-foot-6-inch senior.

“When I got that fastbreak dunk, the coach looked at me and said, ‘Let’s go do that next.’ Jamal threw me an amazing pass, and I just went up and got it,” said Hodges.

“We have a good balance on offense,” noted Hodges, who came to Montana Western at the urging of teammate Max Clark, a childhood friend and teammate in Georgia.

“We have three guys shooting better than 40% from beyond the arc, and me shooting over 50% from inside, so it works out well for us,” said Hodges, whose team also got double-digit scoring Saturday from Stephenson (16 points), Haverfield (15 points) and freshman Ky Kouba (10 points).

That balance gets calibrated by the Bulldogs’ passing, an aspect of the game the team excelled at again on Saturday.

“We try to play that way—share the ball and find the open guy, and that’s what we did tonight,” said Larsen, whose Dawgs’ 21 assists fueled its fine 55 percent shooting rate from the field against Providence.

“We took a lot of open shots and we have a lot of good shooters—and when you do that, good things tend to happen,” smiled Larsen, now in his third season as UMW’s head coach.

“I feel like that was a good bounce back game for us. We’ve been struggling with COVID the past few weeks and not being able to practice, but we came together tonight for a great win,” said Hodges of Saturday’s triumph, which bolstered UMW’s record to 13-10 overall and 2-6 in the Frontier.

“Now, we just have to get better, make a big jump,” said Larsen, whose team has seven more league games scheduled before the Frontier Conference tournament set to start Feb. 19.

Next up for the Bulldogs, a 7 p.m. game on Thursday against Montana State University-Northern in Straugh Gymnasium in Dillon, where they will host a 4 p.m. Saturday bout against Rocky Mountain College (10-10, 3-5).

“We’ve got four of our last seven at home. We have to find ways to win the games at home,” noted Larsen, whose team boasts a winning record for games this season in Dillon.

“I don’t think we are even close to being back to where we were before COVID hit us, but we’re taking steps in the right direction.”