Brynley Fitzgerald takes Frontier Conference POW honors

University of Montana Western’s Brynley Fitzgerald continued to unleash the blizzard of points she’s buried opponents under this winter to earn the Frontier Conference Women’s Player of the Week award announced Monday.

The 5-foot-11-inch forward notched 48 points and 10 rebounds last weekend in a pair of wins for her Bulldogs over Montana Tech.

The junior shot better than 50 percent from the field (17 of 32) while bumping up her Frontier Conference-leading scoring average to 17.5 points per game for the defending NAIA national champions.

“Brynley was efficient in her shooting, rebounded well, and got us a lot of deflections and steals. She was tough on the interior and on exterior,” said UMW Women’s Basketball Head Coach Lindsay Woolley of the versatile Dillon native, who is also averaging 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game this season.

“She gives us contributions across the board,” said Woolley of the transfer from Montana State University.

“She is definitely deserving of the honor.”