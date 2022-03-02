Ukraine invasion forum today, 3:30 p.m.

“The Invasion of the Ukraine: War and Conflict in Eastern Europe, A History” will serve as the topic of a 3:30 p.m. public forum today, Wednesday, March 2, in the Small Auditorium, Room 314 of Main Hall on the campus of the University of Montana Western in Dillon. A presentation by UMW professors Dr. Aaron Weinacht and Dr. Bill Janus—both specialists in the history of Russia, Eastern Europe, and the Eastern Front during World War II—will be followed by a discussion with audience participation. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, email bill.janus@ umwestern.edu.

Artist get-together today

An Artists Gathering will happen each Wednesday 4–5:30 p.m. at Tendoy Fine Art, 35 E. Bannack St. in downtown Dillon. All area artists are invited to participate, and can bring a new work or work in progress for feedback—or just come to enjoy the opportunity to socialize with fellow artists. Please RSVP by calling or texting Colleen at 406-925-9434.

Stagecraft show Thurs.

An Immersive Stagecraft Exhibition will offer examples of theatre stage effects through 15 different exhibits at Beier Auditorium on the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon on Thursday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 683-7038.

FFA meeting Thurs.

The local chapter of Future Farmers of America will next meet on Thursday, March 3, at 6 p.m. in the Vo-Ag Building of Beaverhead County High School in Dillon. For more information, call 683-2361.

Play performances at BCHS Fri.+Sat.

The Beaverhead County High School Drama Club will stage the classic play “Our Town” in the BCHS Auditorium on Friday, March 4, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 5, when the curtain will go up at 3 and 7 p.m. For more information, call 683-2361. BCHS students enter for free and general admission is $2.

UMW spring break starts Mon.

Classes at the University of Montana Western will not take place March 7–11 during the college’s annual spring break.

Beaver Booster Club meets Tues.

All Beaverhead County High School parents are invited to the Seminar Room of the BW Lodge in Dillon at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, for the next meeting of the BCHS Booster Club, which supports the school’s athletics and other extracurricular activities. For more information, call 683-2361.

Regents meet March 10–11 in Dillon

The Montana University System Board of Regents will convene March 10–11 at the University of Montana Western in Dillon, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person or the meeting is open to the public and can be viewed via livestream through a link on the Montana University System https://mus.edu/board/--where more information about the meeting and its agenda will also be available.

KofC Fish Fry start March 11

The Dillon Knights of Columbus will host their annual Lenten Fish Fry buffets 5:30–7 p.m. on March 11, March 25 and April 8, in the Family Center of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 226 S. Atlantic St. in Dillon. For more information, call 683-4391.

Crocheting class March 12

Members, leaders, friends and parents of Beaverhead County 4-H are invited to a March 12 class on the Basics of Crocheting in the Commissioners Room of the Beaverhead County Courthouse in Dillon. Attendance is limited to a dozen students for this class led by Ruth Weinacht. For more information, call 683-3785 or email beaverhead@montana.edu.

Oyster Feed March 12

The annual Oyster Feed sponsored by the Southern Montana Shrine Club will happen 4–8 p.m. on March 12, in the Frontier Events Center, 102 E. Helena St. in downtown Dillon. Advance tickets are available at various locations in Dillon.

Seniors club meets March 15

The Breakfast Club welcomes area seniors for monthly get-togethers at the Southwestern Montana Family YMCA, 75 Swenson Way in Dillon, The next get-together is set for March 15, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, when St. Patty’s Canvass Painting will serve as the featured activity, along with the usual meal eating and socializing. For more information, call 683-9622.

Roping clinic March 19

The Beaverhead County 4-H Horse Project will hold a Dummy Roping Clinic and Tack Overview & Care on March 19, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the red indoor barn of the Montana Center for Horsemanship in Dillon. For more information, call 683-3785 or email beaverhead@ montana.edu.

Run March 19

The Leprechaun Dash will offer one mile, 5k and 10k races for adults, as well as a free fun run for kids, on March 19, starting at 1 p.m. at Ruby Valley Brew in Sheridan. To register or get more information, go to www.newkidssherican.com.

DCA Concert March 22

The all-female chamber music group Kassia Ensemble will offer a 7:30 p.m. concert on March 22 in Beier Auditorium on the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon. For more information about this Dillon Concert Association event, call 683-5050.

Jaycee Park gala March 22

A fundraiser for Jaycee Park, The Black Tie & Boots Gala will happen March 22, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Lewis & Clark Room on the campus of the University of Montana Western in Dillon. For ticket information, call 683-4903.

Stargazing March 26

The monthly Stargazing Nights return at dusk on March 26 to the roof of downtown Dillon’s Andrus Hotel, where astronomer Joe Witherspoon will act as the guide to the stars, and food and refreshments will be served. To register or get more information, call 406-925-5024.

UMW Rodeo Banquet April 1

The 52nd Annual University of Montana Western Community Rodeo Banquet will happen April 1, starting at 5:30 p.m., in Keltz Arena on the UMW campus in Dillon. For tickets or more information, call the UMW Foundation Office at 683-7306.

Colt Challenge & Sale April 1–2

The University of Montana Western’s annual Colt Challenge & Sale will happen April 1–2 at the Montana Center for Horsemanship in Dillon. For more information, email eric. hoffmann@umwestern.edu or call 406-925-1499.

Landfill hrs

The Beaverhead County Landfill will observe new hours of Mondays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.—but be closed on Sundays and holidays. For more information, call 683-3780.

School screening Wed.–Thurs.

Early Childhood & Kindergarten Screening for children aged 0–5 will happen Wednesday–Thursday March 2–3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m., at the Dillon Elementary School District #10 Office located between Dillon Middle School and Parkview Elementary on Cottom Drive. Kindergarten registration for students who will be five years old by Sept. 10. To get an appointment or more information, call Natalie at 683-4311 #3.

Band concert set for March 8

In celebration of Music in Our Schools Month, Beaverhead County High School will host a Band and Choir Concert in conjunction with 7th and 8th grade band and choir students from Dillon Middle School and Reichle School. Music, The Sound of My Heart Concert will take place on Tuesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the BW Lodge Gymnasium. The public is welcome to attend the free event.

Planning Bd. Thurs.

The city Planning Board will review the 2022 Draft Capital Improvement Plan during the next Planning Board meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 683-4245.

Garden club meets March 15

The Dillon Garden Club will next meet at 6 p.m. on March 15 in the Dillon Public Library, 121 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. Everyone is invited to attend.

Service Award event April 6

Gerta Mular, Terri Haverfield and Alan Zetler will be honored at the 2022 Dr. Jane Helm Maddock Service Awards Ceremony & Dinner on April 6 at the Lewis & Clark Room in Mathews Hall on the campus of the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon. Three UMW students will also be recognized for their outstanding efforts during the awards dinner. For tickets or more information, call 683-7306.

Vocal concert April 6

The vocal quintet Veritas will perform a rescheduled concert in Dillon on April 6 at Beier Auditorium on the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information on this Dillon Concert Association event, go to the group’s Facebook page.

NRA Banquet April 9

The Southwest Montana Friends of the NRA will hold their 17th Annual Banquet on April 9 in Keltz Arena on the campus of the University of Montana Western in Dillon. For ticket information, call Rocky Mountain Supply at 683-2308.

UMW Ed Hall of Fame April 23

The University of Montana Western’s Education Department and Alumni Office will host the Ninth Annual Night of Stars celebration on April 23 at various locations on the UMW campus. The evening’s itinerary includes the UMW Education Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 6 p.m. in Beier Auditorium, followed by drinks and hors d’oeuvres at 8 p.m. in Mathews Hall’s Lewis and Clark Room. To get more information or purchase tickets, contact the UMW Alumni Office at 683-7306.

Mythfest starts April 29

Mythfest 2022 will offer a free live production at 7:30 p.m. on April 29 in the Small Auditorium on the UMW campus in Dillon, featuring performances by University of Montana Western students and guest artists from Arizona State University. Mythfest’s smorgasbord of “stories of singing cowboys, frontier women, Salem witches, ancestral memories, songs of the Caribbean, Shakespeare, and more in this festival of new plays, reimagined classics, and song” can also be experienced via a filmed presentation available online from April 21 to May 4. For more information, go to the Mythfest 2022 virtual production’s Facebook page.

Hoops tourney starts April 30

The annual two-day, 3-on-3 basketball tourney Dawgfest will hit the courts April 30 to May 1 at the University of Montana Western. The tourney will feature team categories that include: boys and girls in grades 3 through 12, plus women and men of varying abilities and heights and ages. For more information, call Kevin Engellant at 683-7404.

Marathon May 14

The fifth annual Beaverhead Marathon and Half Marathon will run May 14, with its start at Clark Canyon Reservoir and finish just outside Beaverhead Brewing Co. in downtown Dillon. To register or get more information, go to montanarunningcompany.com.

Local food bank Wednesdays

The Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, 131 E. Helena in Dillon, distributes food on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to all community members requesting assistance. For more information about the Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, email bhcfoodpantry@hotmail. com or call 406-660-4500 or go to the Facebook page of Beaverhead Community Food Pantry. In the event of an emergency, call Kevin Brown at 406-925-3227.

Twin Food Pantry Wednesdays

The Twin Bridges Helping Hand Food Pantry, located upstairs above the Twin library at 206 S. Main St., will open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone in need for food is invited. For more information, go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/montana/dillon/food-pantry/2769155/ or email twinbridgesfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Senior lunches Wednesdays

A Senior Lunch will be served Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon, where a game of bingo will follow lunch and then pinochle at 1 p.m.

Activities at Sr. Center

Pinochle will be played 1–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Beaverhead Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon, where a crafting session will happen at 1 p.m. every Tuesday—the same day lessons will be offered in bridge, a game that will be played there on Mondays. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about bridge lessons and games, call 683-2663.

683-2663. Support group meetings

The local Dementia & Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets 10:30–11:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month in the Legacy Activity Center, 1000 State Hwy 91 S in Dillon. For more information, call 683-6867.

Help with assistance Wednesdays

The Resource Assistance Center at 205 E. Center St. in Dillon will be open Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding the lunch hour). For more information, call 406-988-0360.

Landfill hrs

The Beaverhead County Landfill will observe new hours of Mondays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.—but be closed on Sundays and holidays. For more information, call 683-3780.