Blood Drive today

A Red Cross blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the Keltz Arena on the campus of the University of Montana Western in Dillon. To schedule a donation time or find out about more upcoming area Red Cross blood drives, go to www.redcrossblood.org/.

USFS at Rotary today

Public Affairs Officer for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Service Cat McRae will speak about the Forest Service at the noon lunch meeting of Dillon Rotary on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the Guild Hall of St. James Episcopal Church, 203 E. Glendale St. in Dillon. Anyone interested in learning more about Rotary can join the group for a free lunch and hear McRae. For more information, email Tina Giem at tgiem@barretthospital.org.

Lunch & Learn today

The next installment of the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture’s Lunch & Learn series originally set to happen at Mac’s Last Cast, 26 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon, on Feb. 17, got rescheduled to noon today, Wednesday, Feb. 23, when Beaverhead County Commissioner Mike McGinley and Clenara’s Graham Reilly will speak about the solar energy project coming to the area. To RSVP or get more information, call 683-5511 or email info@ beaverheadchamber.org.

Artist get-together today

Artists Gatherings will happen every Wednesday 4–5:30 p.m. at Tendoy Fine Art, 35 E. Bannack St. in downtown Dillon. All area artists are invited to participate, and can bring a new work or work in progress for feedback, or just come to enjoy the opportunity to socialize with fellow artists. Please RSVP by calling or texting Colleen at 406-925-9434.

Community group meets today

The Dillon Montana Community Foundation will meet at 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Big Sky Cinema, 560 N. Montana Street in Dillon. The agenda includes discussion of plans for the 2022 Duck Race and Dillon History Days. For more information, email staceybrack67@gmail.com.

Legion meeting today

American Legion Post 20 invites all veterans to its next Executive Meeting, set for 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the American Legion Hall, 437 E. Glendale. For more information, email lovolkening@gmail. com or call 406-925-3774.

UMW hoops playoff game today

The University of Montana Western women’s basketball team will host a first-round Frontier Conference tourney game today, Wednesday, Feb. 23, in Keltz Arena on the UMW campus on Dillon, where tipoff is set for 7 p.m. For more information, call 683-7419 or email margaret. anderson@umwestern.edu.

Play Thurs.–Sat., Mon.

A play about a group of pioneering female scientists, “Silent Sky” will take the stage of the University of Montana’s Beier Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Thursday–Sunday, Feb. 24–26 and Monday, Feb. 28, when a 9:30 a.m. matinee performance will also be offered. For more information, email larry.brazill@ umwestern.edu or call 683-7038.

Beaverhead Mule Deer banquet Sat.

The Beaverhead Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation will hold its annual banquet on Saturday, Feb. 26, in the Frontier Events Center, 102 E. Helena St. in downtown Dillon, where the doors will open at 5 p.m. For tickets or more information, call Michelle at 406-925-0117.

Big Hole Skijoring Sat. and Sun.

The annual Big Hole Valley Skijoring event will happen Saturday–Sunday, Feb. 26–27, in Wisdom. Registration will take place through Thursday, Feb. 24. For more information, call Diane Havig at 406-925-3573.

Activities at Sr. Center

Pinochle will be played 1–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Beaverhead Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon, where a crafting session will happen at 1 p.m. every Tuesday—the same day lessons will be offered in bridge, a game that will be played there on Mondays. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about bridge lessons and games, call 683-2663.

Helmet clinic Mon.

Beaverhead County 4-H Horse Project will hold a 6 p.m. Mandatory Orientation/Helmet Clinic on Monday, Feb. 28, at the Montana Center for Horsemanship’s red indoor barn in Dillon. RSVPs required. For more information, call 683-3785.

Alzheimer’s support group Tues.

The local Dementia & Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets will next meet 10:30–11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, in the Legacy Activity Center, 1000 State Hwy 91 S in Dillon. For more information, call 683-6867.

BCHS sr. parent grad party meeting Tues.

Parents of seniors at Beaverhead County High School in Dillon are invited to participate in the next Senior Parent Graduation Party Planning Meeting on Tuesday, March 1, in the Seminar Room of the BW Lodge, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, call Ryann Gibson (925-2155) or Kelly Hoffman (925-3805).

BCHS spring sports meeting Tues.

Parents of Beaverhead County High School students interested in playing spring sports (softball, track, tennis) set to start March 14 are asked to attend an informational meeting on Tuesday, March 1, in the BCHS Auditorium in Dillon, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call 683-2361.

FFA meeting March 3

The local Future Farmers of America will next meet on March 3 at 6 p.m. in the Vo-Ag Building of Beaverhead County High School in Dillon. For more information, call 683-2361.

Play performance March 4

The Beaverhead County High School Drama Club will stage the classic play “Our Town” in the BCHS Auditorium on March 4 at 7 p.m. and March 5, when the curtain will go up at 3 p.m. For more information, call 683-2361.

UMW spring break March 7–11

Classes at the University of Montana Western will not take place March 7–11 during its annual spring break.

Booster Club meets March 8

All Beaverhead County High School parents are invited to to the Seminar Room of the BW Lodge in Dillon at 6 p.m. on March 8 for the next meeting of the BCHS Booster Club, which supports the school’s athletics and other extracurricular activities. For more information, call 683-2361.

4-H Crocheting class March 12

Members, leaders, friends and parents of Beaverhead County 4-H are invited to a March 12 class on the Basics of Crocheting in the Commissioners Room of the Beaverhead County Courthouse in Dillon. Attendance will limited to a dozen students for this class led by Ruth Weinacht, with RSVPs due by March 1. For more information, call 683-3785 or email beaverhead@montana.edu.

4-H Roping clinic March 19

The Beaverhead County 4-H Horse Project will hold a March 19 Dummy Roping Clinic and Tack Overview & Care class 10 a.m. to noon in the red indoor barn of the Montana Center for Horsemanship in Dillon. For more information, call 683-3785 or email beaverhead@montana. edu.

DCA Concert March 22

The all-female chamber music group Kassia Ensemble will play a 7:30 p.m. concert on March 22 in Beier Auditorium on the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon. For more information about this Dillon Concert Association event, call 683-5050.

Local food bank Wednesdays

The Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, 131 E. Helena in Dillon, distributes food on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to all community members requesting assistance. For more information about the Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, email bhcfoodpantry@hotmail. com or call 406-660-4500.

Twin Food Pantry Wednesdays

The Twin Bridges Helping Hand Food Pantry, located upstairs above the Twin library at 206 S. Main St., will open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone in need for food is invited. For more information, go to https://www.loc8nearme. com/montana/dillon/food-pantry/2769155/ or email twinbridgesfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Senior lunches Wednesdays

A Senior Lunch will be served Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon, where a game of bingo will follow lunch and then pinochle at 1 p.m.

Help with assistance Wednesdays

The Resource Assistance Center at 205 E. Center St. in Dillon will be open Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding the lunch hour). For more information, call 406-988-0360.

Landfill hrs

The Beaverhead County Landfill will observe new hours of Mondays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.—but be closed on Sundays and holidays. For more information, call 683- 3780.

K of C fish fry

The Dillon Knights of Columbus will be preparing and serving three community Lenten fish fry buffets, starting Friday March 11, Friday March 25 and Friday April 8, from 5:30 to 7 p.m,. at the St. Rose Family Center. The community is invited. For more information please call 683-4391.