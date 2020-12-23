Boom: Council okays fireworks for New Year’s Eve

Sometimes when things are looking darkest, a celebration with bright lights is called for.

And so, the Dillon City Council last week approved a recommendation by Police Chief Don Guiberson to waive enforcement for eight hours on New Year’s Eve of the city’s prohibition against using fireworks.

Guiberson said it had been suggested to him by a local citizen and then presented it to the council as a way to help usher out, what was, the worst year in recent memory for so many due to the pandemic.

“I think it should be understood that we’re doing this at Chief Guiberson’s suggestion and for this year because of the unique circumstances of this year, not necessarily as a precedent for future years,” said City Councilperson Rich Wassall.

Much like for the Fourth of July, people will be allowed to shoot off fireworks in Dillon from 5 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, provided those fireworks are not the still-illegal sky lanterns (paper lanterns that elevate into the sky when the wick inside them gets lit) .

“I thought we waived it every year for New Year’s Eve because the State of Montana made it legal to sell fireworks for the week of December 28 to Jan. 2 or whatever it is,” said Councilperson Raymond Graham of the city’s fireworks ban.

“I don’t think the ordinance was changed. I know what the discussion was, but the ordinance didn’t change, that I can see. And I think what the chief can do, on the ordinance, and I did not see it waived automatically,” said Klakken.

“You have to waive it—we do it every year,” said Guiberson.

“Even on the Fourth, we do it every year. We’re not apt to do it on the First [of January], or very seldom. But we were this year,” said Guiberson who at the previous city council meeting had stated, “I am sure you will join me in wishing 2020 good riddance.”