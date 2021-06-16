Bond, appointments on council agenda tonight

The Dillon City Council tonight will consider the issuance of a big-money bond, a pair of Library Board appointments and the hiring of a police officer, as well as the issuance of an annual waiver that keeps police officers from having to bring the law down on a lot of Fourth of July revelers who light up the skies above them.

Shortly after the start of its final regular meeting of June, the city council will debate and vote upon a resolution to approve the city’s plan to take out a $3.776 million bond to pay for improvements to its water works.

Those monies would join with $625,000 in grants the city gained in recent years to update and upgrade its aging freshwater delivery system.

Council approval of the resolution would give the city the go-ahead to take out the bond from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Program at a rate of 2.5 percent for 20 years.

At its last council meeting, the council unanimously approved a fee of $12 per month be added to the monthly bills of city water ratepayers to finance the improvements the city said are essential for the continued deliver of fresh water to city residents and businesses, following a public hearing on the matter.

The project will consist “of the replacement of two existing cast iron transmission mains with 5,500 linear feet of new water transmission main, including crossing below the Beaverhead River and replacing 7,000 linear feet of existing water mains in the city,” as well as other aspects, including design.

Part of the work on the project will require the digging up and replacement of the section of water mainline running under Idaho Street in downtown Dillon.

The annual Fourth of July waiver of the city law preventing the use of fireworks in the city also appears on the agenda of tonight’s council meeting, when the council will consider Mayor Mike Klakken’s appointment of a new police officer, Quinton Wheatley.

The council will also contemplate whether to approve the appointment of one of its own, John McGinley, and one of its former members, Matt Kenworthy, to the city’s Library Board.

The council tonight will also hear reports from representatives of all nine of its nine committees—City Hall, Health & Welfare, Finance, Fire & Order, Judiciary, Street & Alley, Parks, and Water & Sewer, and Cemetery, as well as from representatives of its Planning Board Zoning Commission, Tree Board, Board of Adjustments and Library Board.

City Attorney Jim Dolan, City Treasurer Karen Kipp, Fire Chief BJ Klose, Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, Police Chief Don Guiberson and City Judge Kaylan Minor will also provide updates on their work to the council tonight.

Tonight’s meeting will conclude with a period of public comment on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”

Members of the public can offer input and ask questions during the discussion periods of any agenda item during the meeting, though only after being recognized by the mayor.

People may attend the meeting in person at City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon or remotely using Zoom using the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 (passcode 4245), or at https//zoom. us/j/7703166528.

The Dillon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. today, June 16, in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

A copy of the agenda and full meeting packet can be can be gained by going to Dillon City Hall, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon, or by visiting www. dillonmt.org.