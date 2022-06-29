Body scanner coming to Beaverhead County Jail

The recent discovery of “contraband” on an inmate – as Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft called it – reinforced county law enforcement’s request to install a full-body scanner. “This kind of equipment would greatly limit that kind of breach of security,” he said. Craft and Beaverhead County Jail Commander Dan Fields said the scanner is faster than strip searches and is less likely to drive litigation over them. “One of our biggest problems is females, because we almost always have an all-male staff in the jail. So pat-downs are dicey for us,” Fields said. “Strip searches are completely out of the question. And that’s where a lot of contraband gets in – they hide it in their bodies and we have no way to search for it.”

Craft said previously, the department would have female dispatchers conduct searches for female arrestees, but that “greatly enhances our liability,” he said.

“They’re not trained to do that, and it’s not a good option,” Craft added.

Montana Association of Counties representative Dan O’Malley said the scanners are becoming more popular in Mon tana, especially in light of litigation at Lewis and Clark County over strip searches. Though Montana does not mandate a body scanner, he said he could see it becoming a requirement in the not-too-distant future.

Beaverhead County Commissioner John Jackson said it would be best to do it now, while they can get it with grant funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The commissioners unanimously approved the purchase at the June 20 meeting. The county will purchase a TEK84 Intercept model, which is expected to be installed within two weeks of signing the purchase contract. The scanner has been used in Missoula’s detention center for the past couple of years, O’Malley said, and their officers have no complaints.

The scanner takes a picture similar to an x-ray, making it easy to see foreign objects inside a person, including bags of drugs and weapons. The scan takes roughly three seconds; Fields says strip searches can take 15 minutes.

The estimated cost is $132,000 for the unit. The county’s only expense would be setting up the dedicated electrical circuit and wiring for the scanner.