Board takes stand on kindergarten

The board of an area school district denied a request to waive a key aspect of its admissions policies for a would-be student last week, just in time for the coming school year.

The Dillon Elementary School District #10 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to not grant early admission to kindergarten for a boy whose fifth birthday would come after the established deadline.

“She is asking for a waiver, not a change in the policy,” noted SD #10 Superintendant Randy Shipman of the mother’s request for early admission on behalf of her four-year-old son.

“This has not been adversarial at all—[she] has been phenomenal,” said Parkview Elementary Principal Greg Fitzgerald of the approach of the mother making the waiver request on behalf of her four-year old son.

Trustee Kent Graham said the parent’s calm, respectful approach in requesting the waiver made it more difficult to deny, but noted that kindergarten enrollment for the coming school year at SD #10 was already nearing a tipping point.

“If you give it to one, you have to give it to all,” said longtime SD #10 Trustee Kathy Hilton.

Shipman reported that kindergarten at #SD 10 already had 78 enrollees.

“We have two more spots before we’d have to add staffing,” noted Shipman, who said enrollment in the twoyear kindergarten program the mome was requesting her son be allowed to enter had already reached its upper limit of 15.

“I am really cautious. Our numbers are already at where they were a year ago,” said Parkview Elementary Principal Greg Fitzgerald.

First set in 2003 and reaffirmed twice since, SD #10’s retains a policy to enroll a child in kindergarten if the child’s fifth birthday “occurs on or before the tenth (10th) day of September of the school year in which the child is to enroll.

Early admission to kindergarten is available to children whose fifth birthdays fall between Sept. 11 and Oct. 10 who also: +score at least a 90 on the district’s kindergarten screening test; +demonstrate above-average preacademic/ academic skills for their age group; +possess knowledge of basic colors and show fine motor development needed for basic student tasks; +have ability to write first name legibly and numbers 1–10; +recognize all the letters of the alphabet and show basic phonetic awareness, +show basic skills required to perform addition and subtraction; To gain a waiver for early admission to kindergarten, a candidate must also boast behavioral and social skills more advanced than the average five-yearold’s, including: the ability to easily separate from parents for the school day; focus for learning tasks; complete tasks in a reasonable amount of time and transition smoothly from one task to another; the willingness and ability to participate in groups; demonstrate fine motor skills needed to draw and use scissors.

Students who meet those criteria may be recommended for early entry by the principal, but need to be ultimately approved by the school board.

According to a Dillon PD press release, a car chase that started in Dillon near the north interchange raced through Ibeyville before turning onto I-15. The suspect, who hit speeds up to 100 miles per hour, was arrested and is in custody.

A state trooper attempted to pull over the pickup at about 5:30 in the afternoon Monday at Ramshorn and Montana Streets. The driver ripped through the residential neighborhood before heading south.