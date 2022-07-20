Board: Sewer fix is on resident’s dime

JACKSON – A Jackson woman will need to fix the line causing sewage to back up into her home, the Jackson Water and Sewer Board decided last week.The board unanimously voted to decline to fix a sag in the sewer line from resident Jacqui Brissette’s home to the main sewer line, though they said they would revisit the issue if the sag was caused by those installing the town’s sewer system in the first place.Brissette complained of the backups – which only occurred with her home – and insisted it was the board’s responsibility to fix it. Brissette and the ...