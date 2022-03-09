Board of Regents to meet at UMW

The Montana Board of Regents will meet on the campus of the University of Montana Western this Thursday and Friday, one of six annual meetings the body holds on campuses throughout the state, to govern and administer the Montana University System. Western hosts the March meeting on alternating years, with the 2020 visit particularly memorable.

“Unfortunately, they were here two years ago and the first case of COVID happened then in Dillon,” said UMW Chancellor Michael Reid last week. “I kind of look at it like, COVID came with the Board of Regents two years ago, and I’m hoping that it leaves with the Board of Regents this time.”

The 2020 meeting in Dillon did earn statewide notice when an individual from one of the state’s campuses and the Commissioner of Higher Education both reported as COVID patients after returning home from Dillon.

According to Reid, the real discussion on agenda items occurs on Thursdays at the committee meetings.

“So they will bring the agenda items for each committee, they talk through it, ask questions and debate about that,” explained Reid. “The committees will conclude typically on Thursday, and then on Friday the committees will present their recommendations to the board as a whole for final approvals on Friday. Most of the discussion happens on Thursday, and then the official decision making typically happens on Friday.”

Reid said that a tentative agenda item from Montana Western will include a request for funds to purchase property in the area to help enhance and develop Western’s new farm and ranch program.

“We are looking at potentially purchasing some property north of town that would be capable of housing our rodeo team for practices, and then also have some property to develop for our farm and ranch program to have cattle and to be able to do labs and workshops,” explained Reid. “It is just an opportunity that is worthy of consideration, yet there is still a lot of exploration that is going on it right now. Montana Western is about experiential education and what better experience for a farm and ranch program than to be able to run a farm and ranch.”

The Montana Board of Regents will meet at the Swysgood Technology Center on the UMW campus. Thursday committee meetings include the Budget, Administration, and Audit Committee at 10 a.m., and the Academic, Research and Student Affairs Committee at 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, the board will hold an executive session at 8:30 a.m., reconvening for the general meeting at 9:45. Committee reports and action are scheduled for the Budget, Administration and Audit Committee, the Academic, Research and Student Affairs Committee, and the Two-Year and Community College Committee.