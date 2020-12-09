Board meets again Thurs. to consider storage unit project

Everyone spoke glowingly about the project and its developer at a public hearing last week held by the City of Dillon’s Board of Adjustments.

Except one person about one aspect of the proposal to put some storage units on a pair of lots on Thomsen Avenue.

And even she praised the project’s developer and his past efforts to upgrade his properties and the neighborhood they sit in.

But her objection to one aspect of the proposed variance for the project that might violate city ordinances could continue to echo loudly when the Board of Adjustments meets again tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 10, to discuss and vote upon a variance for the project.

“I own property right across from him,” said Debbie Pierce at the public hearing held last Thursday, Dec. 3, when speaking about Jim Harvey, the owner of The Storage Place who is seeking a variance from city zoning codes so he can continue with plans to put storage units on his two lots at 726 Thomsen and 728 Thomsen Ave.

“Jim has done a fantastic job of cleaning up the mess that has been there,” said Pierce.

“But, with that said,” continued Pierce, “I think we are going about this the wrong way.”

Citing Chapter 17 of the city’s ordinances titled “Unified Development and Zoning Regulations,” Pierce asserted that her reading of that section of city ordinances found only eight things that variances can be granted over: setback requirements, yard requirements, area requirements, height requirements, lighting requirements, parking requirements, landscaping requirements and loading requirements.

“Not in there does it anywhere say ‘the change of use’ for a particular piece of property,” said Pierce.

“So, if you change the use by variance…it makes little to no sense to have a zoning district in the first place. That is what our zoning districts are for,” asserted Pierce.

“It’s a designation of the district that in theory governs the appropriate use of a piece of real property.”

Owner of The Storage Place in Dillon, Harvey brought his storage unit project before the Board of Adjustments after it got rejected earlier this year by the city’s Zoning Commission.

“No storage units allowed in an R-3,” noted Zoning Commission member Raymond Graham at the Nov. 10 meeting of that commission while reviewing the commission’s decision in October to turn away Harvey’s application for a zoning compliance certificate to expand his storage unit business by adding 41 storage units to those two 66’ by 200’ Thomsen Avenue lots, which sit within an R-3 Residential Multi-Unit Household, High Density District.

Storage units, or mini-warehouses, are disallowed within an R-3 district per the city’s zoning codes, Graham and other members of the Zoning Commission noted.

And then Pierce contended that a variance could not be granted for the storage unit project last week because the nature of the Harvey’s variance request fell outside the standards of the variance process.

Still, despite those objections, other people who live and work within the neighborhood voiced enthusiastic support for Harvey’s project during last week’s public hearing.

“Jim is already a neighbor of ours on our playground,” said Randy Shipman, superintendent of Dillon School District #10, the campus of which sits near Harvey’s properties.

“I am writing this letter in support of Jim Harvey and The Storage Place to be able to expand their storage units on Thomsen Avenue,” wrote Jaimie Flynn in a letter she submitted for the public hearing.

“My mom lives across the street from the existing storage units. We moved into that house when I was 5 years old. When the Harvey family bought the rental properties and cleaned up that awful mess, it was such an improvement to the neighborhood and relief to my mom,” continued Flynn.

“The Storage Place location has always been kept clean and neat. As this is my childhood neighborhood, I am all for allowing them to build more storage units,” concluded Flynn.

“The Storage Place has always been kept clean and neat. I haven’t noticed any problems at all and am all for allowing them to build more storage units,” wrote Sheryll Hungate, a resident of the neighborhood in question.

“I live at 724 Thomsen Ave. next door to The Storage Place. I strongly support the expansion of The Storage Place,” wrote Mark Unruh in a letter submitted to the city for last Thursday’s hearing.

During last week’s public hearing, Harvey stated that the property in question sat outside city limits forty years ago when his father started the storage unit business.

Harvey recalled not being aware of the new restrictions the property would be placed under through city zoning codes when the City of Dillon annexed that part of town around a de cade ago.

“We were being annexed, but we didn’t really think anything about what zone they put on it because we were already there,” Harvey told members of the Board of Adjustments last week.

The board’s members could offer no views on the matter during the public hearing, but the Board of Adjustments is set to meet again tonight to discuss and render a decision on the request for a variance by Jim Harvey on the Thomsen Avenue storage unit project.

The meeting is set to start at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

People can attend the Board of Adjustments meeting in person or remotely, via Zoom, using meeting ID of 770-316-6528 or through a computer via the Net at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528. Those attending in person are asked to adhere to pandemic guidelines for social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.

For more information on remote attendance, call City Hall at 683-4245.

Variances on a theme