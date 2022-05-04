Board digests community health needs

Public health officials are largely focusing on other communicable disease and community health needs, now that the coronavirus is moving out of the pandemic phase in the U.S.

Local health officials reported on environmental health concerns, substance abuse and other health-related issues at a Beaverhead County-City Board of Health meeting April 28.

Public Health Director Sue Hansen noted the department is almost back to a full staff, with one disease specialist hired and the public health nurse to start full time work in June.

“We’re to the point where three people cannot do this job anymore – there’s too much going on. We need to maintain four full-time positions,” she said. “Once we get everyone all trained, we’re looking how we can adapt and see how to make the office more efficient.”

Some required changes in public health will require the office to move to electronic health records. Once that work is complete, record keeping should be an easier process.

Coronavirus cases in the county have subsided, though Hansen cautioned the data should be taken with a large grain of salt.

“As of today we have five active COVID cases – but there’s probably more than that. Those are only the ones where the tests were sent to the state,” she said. “As you know, lots of people are doing home tests. We ask them to go into the survey system and put their information in there, so it goes into the state system so we would know about it. But most people don’t do that.”

Beaverhead County sanitarian Joyce Pollastro updated the board on her work catching up with the annual licensing of hotels, restaurants, vacation rentals, RV parks and campgrounds. She noted the state allowed inspections over the phone during the coronavirus pandemic, which is less than ideal.

“As you can imagine, inspecting restaurants over the phone doesn’t hold accountability very well,” she said. “I’m doing the best I can to get around Dillon, and out to the smaller towns now that the roads are better.”

Pollastro encouraged people who are working with vacation rental websites such as Airbnb or VRBO to contact her office to set up a licensing inspection. While people managing those facilities are encouraged by the company to get licensed, they do not require it. But being licensed is a big selling point for people participating in that service.

Madison/Beaverhead County Tobacco Prevention Specialist Erin Montgomery updated the board on her outreach efforts for Beaverhead County. The biggest concern right now is vaping, which is as much or more dangerous as smoking. Montgomery has been working to give informational presentations at area schools, informing teachers, staff and parents of the dangers associated with vaping. She said she has most recently given presentations at Parkview Elementary and Dillon Middle School, and the Montana Youth Challenge Academy. She has also helped local businesses and other facilities set up smoke-free policies that include vaping.

Beaverhead County Commissioner and health board Chairman Tom Rice updated the board on the progress in setting up a governing board, an issue that has plagued health departments statewide since the Montana Legislature altered health board-related laws last year. Rice said representatives from the city of Dillon, town of Lima and the county commissioners met April 20 to map out that governing board, but no decisions have yet been made. The officials hope to meet again in the coming weeks to continue that discussion.

The next board of health meeting is tentatively set for July 22.