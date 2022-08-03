BLL All-Stars 9-10 end season at state

The Beaverhead Little Legue All-Stars (9-10) ended their season at the Montana State Little League Tournament in Billings this past weekend. Dillon, the sixth-seed out of a six-team field, lost their opener on Friday to third-seeded Burlington of Billings, and then fell to elimination on Saturday to the overall topseeded Big Sky team of Billings.

While the magical season didn’t end as hoped, the Dillon squad enjoyed a wildly successful season in which the community invested not only financially but emotionally in the 9 and 10-year-old ball players.

“We loved it,” said Dillon manager Zach Oswald of hosting the District 2 tourney on their brand new home complex. “It was so fun to have the community support, and not just family support but we had people that just came over from the community to see the kids play and see the new fields. That energy carried over and the boys played great and made it through to qualify for state.”

At state, Dillon opened versus Billings Big Sky, falling 21-2 versus the #3 overall seed.

“We kept it close for the first half of the game, all the boys played great defense and hit the ball well, but they (Burlington) pulled it out at the end.”

Dillon drew a tough squad in Saturday loser out action. The overall top-seed Billings Big Sky fell to upset versus Laurel/ Granite Peak in a second round game, 3-2, and came ready to play versus Dillon.

The Dillon team posted an early 7-1 lead, but faltered late and lost 23-12.

“They were hosting the tournament with all of their parents helping out,” said Oswald. “They came back and beat us at the end.

Fifth-seeded Laurel won the tourney, Butte Mile High took second, and Big Sky was third.

Beaverhead All Stars (9-10) - Colton Bartlome, Colter Evans, Jaxon Nagel, Easton Oswald, Knox Peacock, Austin Blando, Chase Pilon, Carter Turney, Behra Hutchison, Braxton Feuling, Spencer Zahn, Chase Clarke, Kolton Davis. Manager - Zach Oswald. Assistant coaches – Andy Bartlome and Brandon Turney.