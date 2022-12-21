Birthday Building: Library to honor its 120th birthday Tues.

Tuesday marks the birthday of the building housing it.

And a celebration and reminder of the big birthday batch-worth of presents it offers to every area resident pretty much every day of the year.

“It’s not just a library,” noted Lori Cannady, director of the Dillon Public Library, which holds thousands of books, magazines and musical recordings on South Idaho Street in Dillon.

“It’s a community center where people gather and meet with friends,” said Cannady of a space that offers a meeting room for numerous local groups like the Dillon Garden Club.

“It’s a safe haven for kids after school,” added Cannady, who’s converted the basement into the children’s programming room that hosts weekly Storytime sessions for preschoolers.

“And it’s also an education center,” said Cannady of a facility that provides a space for, among many other things, in-person classes, online classes, oodles of research opportunities, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) kits for checkout and the command center for the always popular Summer Reading Program that helps inspire area students to keep hitting the books during their warmweather break from attending classes.

That list of Dillon Public Library functions will expand next week to include: site of a 120th Birthday Party—the building’s own, on Dec. 27.

Set to run Tuesday, from when the library opens, at 9 a.m. until it closes at 9 p.m., the Dillon Public Library’s 120th Birthday Party will offer attendees cake, refreshments, trivia and the chance to participate in some library projects.

“We’re asking people to bring in their favorite memories of the library,” said Cannady of contributions that will go into a future library sort of scrapbook.

“And the tree downstairs— kids can add leaves to it,” said Cannady of a process that will allow kiddos to lend a hand— literally and artistically—to adding more color and life to a tree painted on the wall of its basement kids’ room.

The Dillon Public Library building began engaging and enriching generations of uses in the early part of the last century. Built out of rock carted by horse from a nearby quarry off Frying Pan Road, the building stands as one of the most unique and beautiful library buildings in the country—and the only library constructed with a Carnegie Foundation grant to include a special architectural feature.

“Mary Hooker wanted a turret on the library,” said Cannady of the distinctive feature insisted on by the library’s founder, who paid for it herself.

A force of nature and literature, Hooker also served as the first chief librarian with the founding of the Dillon Public Library in the 1880s. She helped find various locations around town to house its books, many of them donated by her. Hooker then spearheaded the drive to erect a permanent home for the library’s growing collections.

“This building has withstood the tests of time for 120 years and probably will continue to for at least another 120 years,” said Cannady, of the structure that has kept the Dillon Public Library in the same physical space for 12 straight decades while allowing it to expanded its collections and services as the times evolved.

In addition to computers for public use, the Dillon Public Library offers a Wifi hotspot for people to connect, iPads and Chrome Books for checkout, along with GoPro cameras and access to software to edit videos shot on them.

The Dillon Public Library got honored as a winner of the 2022 Excellent Library Services Award by the Montana State Library, which anointed our local library as the state’s Library of the Year for 2020 and 2021.

“We are very proud of this library,” said Cannady.

The Dillon Public Library building will host its 120th Birthday Party on Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 683-4544.