Billings youth pleads innocent to vehicle theft, chase charges

An 18-year-old accused of stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase in April pleaded not guilty to multiple charges June 15 in Fifth Judicial District Court.

Hunter Dean Bulltail of Billings is charged with felony counts of criminal endangerment, theft and criminal mischief; and misdemeanor counts of obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing or eluding a police officer, possession of intoxicating substances and operating a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, according to charging documents filed with the District Court.

The charges stem from an April chase with Dillon police and county sheriff’s deputies that ran through town and ended on Interstate 15. Bulltail and two juveniles (ages 16 and 17) allegedly stole a truck and were driving it through town when police stopped them for a traffic violation. Before police could speak with the occupants, the car sped away and headed toward the I-15 overpass, almost running over one of the DPD officers. During the chase, the vehicle went onto the grass shoulder, then back on the highway, and then turned quickly and went through a fence in a field before losing control and crashing in a canal. The driver and one of the passengers fled and officers chased them down.

The 16-year-old from Billings was arrested on felony theft, minor in possession of alcohol, and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer (for running from the vehicle); the 17-year-old from Butte was arrested on felony theft and minor in possession of alcohol, according to Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson.

The Dillon Tribune does not name juveniles allegedly involved in crimes.

Bulltail faces up to 10 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine on two of the three felony counts, up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the felony theft charge; and up to one year in jail on the most serious misdemeanor charge, driving under the influence of alcohol. He is out of jail on $30,000 bond.