Billings man pleads innocent to youth sexual assault charges

A Billings man pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he sexually touched a girl when she was under age 12 in two separate incidents in district court last week.

Christopher Rae Crump, 33, is being held on $100,000 bond in the Gallatin County Detention Center in the case. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in Fifth Judicial District Court by video broadcast from the Gallatin detention center.

Crump is charged with two counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent (or, alternately, felony sexual assault). The charges stem from two instances where Crump allegedly touched the girl, who was age 9 or 10 at the time, in a sexual way at her mother’s home in Dillon between 2012 and 2014. The incidents were reported to Department of Health and Human Services child welfare individuals, who forwarded the accusations to area law enforcement.

The Dillon Tribune does not identify victims of sexual crimes.

Crump was arrested at the end of April on similar charges in Gallatin County for separate incidents. Bozeman police and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office investigated those allegations.

Felony sexual intercourse without consent is punishable by up to 100 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. Felony sexual assault is punishable by up to life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.