Billings man pleads guilty to endangering, theft charges

An 18-year old pleaded guilty last week to stealing a car and leading local police on a chase in April 2021.

Hunter Dean Bulltail of Billings pleaded guilty to felony counts of criminal endangerment, theft, criminal mischief and misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in Fifth Judicial District Court Jan. 13.

Bulltail was originally charged with those counts and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, fleeing or eluding a police officer, possession of an intoxicating substance and operating a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked after the April 18, 2021 incident. The remaining charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors in the case.

The charges stem from a chase which began when Bulltail and two juveniles (age 16 and 17 at the time) stole a truck in Dillon and ended in a field off Interstate 15. The truck was pulled over by Dillon police for a traffic violation, but sped off before police could speak with those inside. The chase headed down I-15, went onto the grass shoulder at one point, and later turned and went through a fence, into a field and crashed into a canal, according to charging documents filed in the case.

Bulltail admitted in court on Jan. 13 he was intoxicated, took a truck that was not his, and drove away while police tried to stop him.

Bulltail is out of jail on bond. He faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines on the most serious charge. He will be sentenced at a later date.