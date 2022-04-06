Billings man ordered to pay $12,000 restitution in car theft, police chase

A Billings man who admitted stealing a car and leading local police on a chase in 2021 was given a deferred sentence and ordered to pay over $12,000 in restitution in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.Hunter Dean Bulltail, 19, pleaded guilty to felony counts of criminal endangerment, theft and criminal mischief, and misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in January. The charges resulted from a chase that began when Bulltail and two juveniles (then age 16 and 17) stole a truck in Dillon and led police on a chase along Interstate 15. The chase ended in ...