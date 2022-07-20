Billings man handed 40-year sentence for youth sexual assault

A Billings man was sentenced last week to 40 years in the Montana State Prison for molesting a girl in Dillon.Christopher Rae Crump, 34, was sentenced on felony sexual assault by Judge Luke Berger in Fifth Judicial District Court. He previously admitted to the incident that occurred between February 2012 and August 2014, when the girl was age 9 or 10.The Dillon Tribune does not identify victims of sexual crimes.Crump was originally charge with two counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent (or alternately, felony sexual assault); he pleaded guilty to one count of felony sexual assault as part of ...