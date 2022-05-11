Billings man admits to youth sexual assault charge

A Billings man admitted to submitting a youth to sexual touching without their consent in Fifth Judicial Court last week.

Christopher Rae Crump, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of felony sexual assault in district court. Crump admitted the incident occurred between February 2012 and August 2014, and the youth could not consent legally since they were under the age of 16. The plea was issued as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The Dillon Tribune does not identify victims of sexual crimes.

Crump was originally charged with two counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent (or alternately, felony sexual assault); the remaining charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement. He faces up to life in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine on the charge.

Crump has also pleaded guilty to similar charges in Gallatin County for separate incidents. He has yet to be sentenced in that case.

Sentencing will occur at a later date. Crump is being held in the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Crump was arrested at the end of April on similar charges in Gallatin County for separate incidents. Bozeman police and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office investigated those allegations.

Felony sexual intercourse without consent is punishable by up to 100 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. Felony sexual assault is punishable by up to life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.