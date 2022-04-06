Big city waterline project set to restart Mon.

A multi-year, multi-million-dollar city project started and intended to finish last year could restart next week with hopes of getting it wrapped up before the end of this year.City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker announced last week that work by contractor Mungus Company, Inc., would begin again Monday, April 11, on the Waterline Replacement Project.Work on the project involving city streets that began in August receded into hibernation last autumn as the weather stopped cooperating, sending temperatures below where crews could effectively work and safely employ necessary, temporary, above-ground water lines.“The real driver of that as far as a tentative ...