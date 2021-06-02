Bids in for Byway striping, Rock Creek bridges

Two long-simmering road projects – new bridges on Rock Creek and road striping the Pioneer Scenic Byway – may get completed this summer, now that estimated costs for the work are in.

The Beaverhead County Commissioners opened bids for both projects at its May 24 meeting.

The Rock Creek bridge replacement project began in 2017, after high water partially washed out one bridge that spring. Engineers determined two bridges would need to be replaced to properly solve the problem. The county was awarded a $500,000 Treasure State Endowment Program (TSEP) grant and a Montana Department of Commerce Delivering Local Assistance (DLA) grant to cover the majority of the costs to replace the spans. The county will pay part of the cost, with some of that paid through in-kind work by county road employees.

Bids for the bridge installation, pile driving, and other work came in at $513,000 from Sletten Construction of Great Falls, $375,285 from Battle Ridge Builders of Belgrade, and $683,530 from Dick Anderson Construction of Helena. Bids for the replacement bridges came in at $374,351 from True North Steel of Missoula and $321,600 from RTI Bridge in Plains.

Great West Engineering, the firm handling the projects for the county, will review the bids and make a recommendation for bid award. Their original estimate for both the installation and replacement of the bridges was around $700,000.

The scenic byway road striping project began in 2016, with the county’s receipt of a Federal Land Access Program (FLAP) grant that fully funds the work. It was only scheduled to have the grant awarded in the federal budget in 2019. The original grant was for $313,000, but the single bid received from High Mark Traffic Services in Billings put that price tag at $419,601.

The commission hopes to have both projects completed by the end of the year.