BEMS ambulance district approved

Voters approved of the creation of the Beaverhead Emergency Services Ambulance District in the May 4 election by a large margin.

Voters approved the creation of the district 1,471 in favor to 430 against, according to unofficial ballot totals provided by the Beaverhead County elections office.

Board members managing the distribution of funds for the district will be Roberta Jean Bergeson, David H. Cowardin, Kathy C. Hilton, Russell C. Sigman and Mick H. Stanisich.

Also re-elected May 4 were incumbent School District #10 trustees Jed Petersen (with 1,123 votes) and Sharon R. Anderson (with 911), according to unofficial vote totals.

