Belgrade Bandits steal two from Cubs

The Dillon Cubs hung tough against one of the toughest teams in all Montana A Legion Baseball last week.

Just not quite tough enough, long enough, as they fell to the Belgrade Bandits twice last Tuesday at Cubs Field in Dillon, where the visitors earned wins of 3-1 and 9-6.

The Cubs got excellent pitching in the first game from Damon Skradski, who gave up just one earned run and whiffed 7 in 6 1/3 innings of work on the mound.

Kale Konen powered the Cubs’ offernse in the night cap, with three hits and as many RBIs.

The Cubs faced another of the state’s top teams, the Gallatin Valley Outlaws, on Cubs Field for a doubleheader yesterday that concluded after the Dillon Tribune went to press. See next week’s Tribune for a full recap of the games, as well as for the Cubs’ 1 p.m. doubleheader against the Missoula Mavs on Thursday in Dillon, and their doubleheader in Butte the following day.