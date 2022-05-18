Beavs stay in hunt for state tourney

They feature an especially young squad that usually starts four freshmen.

And they’re stuck in a seven-team division larger than any other in State A softball—but a league still limited to the same three slots at the state tourney afforded the other three divisions, each consisting of five teams.

And perennial powerhouse Frenchtown always seems to wrap up one of the Southwest A Division’s three spots early in the campaign.

So, the Dillon Beavers started the 2022 softball season with the proverbial two strikes against them, maybe even two-and-a-half.

But the Beavs battled on through the campaign to stay in contention for a state tourney bid to the final week of regular season games.

That final week begins for Dillon tomorrow, Thursday, May 19, when the Beavs host Corvallis for a 4 p.m. game on the field behind Dillon Middle School—where the local girls will take on Hamilton on Saturday, May 21 for a high noon showdown and regularseason finale—that maybe, just maybe, won’t prove to also serve as their season finale.

“We can still make the state tourney if we win out,” said Beavers Head Coach Andrea Schurg of the May 26–28 gathering in Hamilton of the dozen top teams in State A to crown a champion.

“But some other things will have to happen as well,” added Schurg, of a multi-pronged scenario that would feature an East Helena win over Butte Central this week followed by a Butte Central victory over Stevensville on Friday.

And then a favorable interpretation of tiebreaker metrics by their Southwest A Division, which would feature three teams with five wins each, the Beavers among them. Maybe even four, if East Helena follows its win this week over Butte Central with an upset of league-leading Frenchtown on Friday.

“A lot of things would have to break our way,” conceded Schurg of the steep, winding path to the state tourney for her team.

“But it will be a battle until the end,” added Schurg in a statement that could serve as the theme of her team’s season—a team that had so often not even made it to the end of most of its league games in seasons’ past, due to the application of the 10-run mercy rule.

The mercy rule restraints got thrown on the Beavs last week in the Bitterroot Valley, where Dillon TKO’d Stevensville, 34-9.

You read that right, 34-9.

“Here’s why we kept pushing. When Stevensville was here, they beat us by 14 runs. So, we had to ensure that we beat them by more than 14 runs,” explained Schurg of the reasoning behind the rout, and its connection to a potential tiebreaker scenario.

“So, we weren’t comfortable until we got way ahead. And it’s softball—a lot of runs can get scored quickly.”

The Beavs did just that in the third inning last Tuesday in Stevi, plating 22 runs in a single frame.

“The girls were all smiles and you could literally see their confidence grow,” noted Schurg of the impact of the scoring outburst on her players.

Seven Beavs contributed multiple hits in the game, led by the Brevig sisters—Emily and Abby, who each went 4 for 5 and combined for 13 RBIs.

Tyler Gibson notched 4 hits and a pair of RBIs, while Kinzy Creighton went 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs in the Dillon display of offensive firepower.

Creighton flexed her individual power at the plate again the following day in Dillon with a sixth-inning blast over the outfield fence for her seventh home run of the 2022 season, which is more than the entire Beavs team managed in many prior seasons.

“She’s got a lot of power in a small frame,” said Schurg of the team’s catcher, who looks to weigh about 100 pounds--with all her catching gear on.

“And a quick bat and fast hands.” Creighton’s home run proved not enough to get the Beavs back into a game they’d competed fiercely in, hanging tough against a Butte Central team that had served as a Beaver nemesis in recent years.

The Beavs trailed by just two runs through the game’s first five innings, each of which seemed to present a new brand of inclement weather.

But the particularly chilly, powerful gusts that swept across the field after the fifth inning turned out to not be winds of change, so much as blowback, as the Maroons sailed to an eight-run sixth inning that carried them safely ahead of Dillon for good and back into the running for a state tourney bid.

“We used up all our hits in Stevensville,” smiled Schurg, whose team still managed to notch four hits, including a triple from Emily Brevig, agains Butte Central.

Next up for the Beavs, a pair of must-win games to gain their first State A tourney berth. Dillon will host Corvallis tomorrow, Thursday, May 19, at 4 p.m. The Beavs will then close out their regular season by welcoming Hamilton for a 12 p.m. contest on the field behind Dillon Middle School.