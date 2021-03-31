Beavs start softball season Tues. at home

The Beaverhead County High School softball team next week sets out on a new season that will represent a new adventure for many of its players.

“About a third of them have never played competitive softball before,” said BCHS Head Coach Andrea Schurg of a significant portion of her squad of 11.

“So, we do a lot of talking, explaining rules. We spend a lot of time every day covering different rules and game situations,” said Schurg, now in her second stint as the Beavers’ head coach.

“The rulebook in softball is thick and you can see a hundred different situations in a game. But we will do our best to prepare all of our players for what is in store,” said Schurg, who played a leading role in founding the BCHS softball program last decade.

“This is a young team. We will rely on our veteran players to help the inexperienced ones during games and prac tices, as coaches on the field,” said Schurg of a Beaver squad featuring just three seniors (Christina Hernandez, Tori Anderson and Makiya Dubois); four juniors (Lexi Johnston, Tawny Schmauch, Abbi Brevig and Kelle Mosher), a single sophomore (Guilby Browning) and a trio of freshmen (Emily Brevig, Lily Rhodes and Kellsey Allhands).

“Kelle Mosher is also running track,” said Schurg of the 2019 all-state honoree in cross country.

“She is doing both track and softball this spring. She got special permission to do that because we needed numbers,” said Schurg, whose team faces some early-season injury challenges.

“We are very thankful for that and very thankful to have Kelle. We are super thankful to have everybody who is out for the team,” said Schurg, who has been limited by chilly temperatures in staging batting practices, but sees Hernandez, the Brevigs, Schmauch, Dubois and Browning as the core components of her 2021 batting order.

“We’ll be looking for them to put the ball in play and get us some runs,” said Schurg, a collegiate softball player.

“Mikaya will be our go-to,” said Schurg of Dubois’ role as staff ace heading into the season, during which she envisions Emily Brevig and perhaps Hernandez becoming key members of her pitching staff.

“Christina has expressed an interest in pitching and has been learning about it over last few weeks with Alyssa Creighton,” said Schurg of the trying trek a newcomer to pitching faces in getting ready to take the mound in a game.

“We will do our best to get as many pitchers as much experience as possible,” said Schurg.

“We have a lot of challenges with so many new players. I learned in first few days of practice not to take anything for granted.”

The Dillon Beavers softball team will open its 2021 season on Tuesday, April 6, on the field behind Dillon Middle School, in a game set to start at 3 p.m.