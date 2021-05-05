Beavs softball earns first wins

The Beaverhead County High School softball team rode its continuing hard work and positive attitudes to its first win of the season last week in Frenchtown, where the Beavers then grabbed another W.

The Beavers bettered Hellgate High’s JV squad, 18-6, on Friday at the annual Frenchtown softball tourney, and then topped Browning, 16-13, in a slugfest later in the day.

“The wins are a plus, but just playing together is a team is what counts,” said BCHS freshman Emily Brevig, who hit a two-run home run in the first inning against Browning in the kickoff to her four-RBI performance.

“I have one home run now,” said Brevig, whose sister Abbie powered four balls over the outfield fence in past seasons for Dillon before getting sidelined by a leg injury.

“Just three more to go before I catch up to her,” said Brevig, whose older sister now serves as the team’s student manager.

Makiya DuBois smashed a homer for Dillon in the fourth inning.

A double by Dubois helped power Dillon to seven runs in the fourth inning against Hellgate, with her teammates Guildy Browning and Lexi Johnston also contributing extra-base hits.

“Lexi Johnston is really hitting the ball well right now,” said Schurg of the junior.

“We gained confidence in Frenchtown,” said Schurg of the two-win weekend that helped inspire a spirited comeback by her players in the final inning of their 19-7 loss to Hamilton on Monday in Dillon.

“So I am super proud of our defense, which was solid today. We had just three or four errors, which is about half of what we’ve been averaging,” said Schurg of an improved defensive outing by the Beavs, who got some solid play from freshman Lily Rhodes at second base.

The entire team remained spirited, despite falling way behind Monday against Hamilton, who got a grand slam from Cierra Cole.

Facing a 19-4 deficit, the Beavs staged a fifth-inning rally during which Rhodes brought home Guildy Browning with a nice bunt single and eventually came around to score herself, as Johnston and Brevig both blasted doubles to the outfield fence.

“That’s something we have been working on—keeping our energy up no matter what. We almost made it another inning,” said Schurg. “Had we scored a couple more runs, we’d still be playing.”

The Beavs played again yesterday afternoon against Butte Central in a game that concluded after the Dillon Tribune went to press. See next week’s Tribune for a full recap of the game, as well as the Beavs’ efforts in Frenchtown, where they will take on the hometown team Thursday.

Dillon will travel to Stevensville on Tuesday, May 11, for a game before heading to Butte for the annual Laverne Combo tourney May 14–15.