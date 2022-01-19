Beavs on roll with 3 straight wins

The Dillon Beavers weathered a tough stretch of three games in five days with three wins to improve to 7-2 on the season, 4-1 in league. The common thread wove through the wins was a consistent defensive effort.

“We’ve been very consistent on the defensive end,” said Dillon coach Terry Thomas. “As we went from Butte High, to Frenchtown to Hamilton, it held true. The kids were just flying around, communicating, just trying to disrupt their offense the best they could, and showed just tremendous energy and passion, and thus we got tremendous offensive opportunities.”

Seniors Connor Curnow and Jonathan Kirkley are leading the squad with Curnow taking the top role last week.

“Conner has done such a consistent job all year,” said Thomas. “He really hits the boards hard and he gets inside scoring opportunities from offensive rebounding. He does a nice job posting up and if we can get him the ball, good things are going to happen. Curnow also has the ability to knock down threes, so he’s got an inside-out game that we are really going to rely on to give us consistent points on offense.”

On paper, Hamilton was the bigger win, but on the court Frenchtown showed that it is a team that can beat any other squad in class A. The Beavers face league leading Butte Central at home Thursday night.

DILLON 66, AA BUTTE HIGH 48

Dillon scoring – Connor Curnow 22, Kee Christiansen 5, Treyton Anderson 0, Caden Hansen 2, Max Davis 2, Eli Nourse 6, Tyler Lagunas 3, Carsten Lemelin 2, Treyton Graham 0, Jonathan Kirkley 21, Callahan Hoffman 3.

Halftime – 32-19, Dillon Dillon three-pointers (8-26) – Curnow 1-6, Christiansen 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Davis 0-1, Nourse 2-4, Lagunas 1-3, Kirkley 3-7, Hoffman 0-1. Rebounds (35) – Curnow 15. Steals (12) – Hansen 4, Kirkley 4. Assists (13) – Hansen 6. Turnovers (9). Blocks (2) – Hansen, Hoffman.

DILLON 43, FRENCHTOWN 41

Dillon scoring – Connor Curnow 18, Kee Christiansen 1, Caden Hansen 0, Max Davis 2, Eli Nourse 2, Tyler Lagunas 13, Jonathan Kirkley 7, Callahan Hoffman 0.

Halftime – 20-19, Dillon Dillon three-pointers (4-20) – Curnow 2-4, Christiansen 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Nourse 0-3, Lagunas 2-5, Kirkley 0-2, Hoffman 0-1. Rebounds (19) – Hoffman 6. Steals (12) – Kirkley 5. Assists (9) – Kirkley 4. Turnovers (10). Blocks (0).

HAMILTON 51, DILLON 57

Dillon scoring – Connor Curnow 24, Kee Christiansen 2, Caden Hansen 2, Max Davis 6, Eli Nourse 1, Tyler Lagunas 5, Jonathan Kirkley 9, Callahan Hoffman 8.

Halftime – 24-21, Dillon Dillon three-pointers (2-12) – Hansen 0-1, Davis 2-3, Nourse 0-3, Lagunas 0-2, Kirkley 0-2, Hoffman 0-1. Rebounds (18) – Curnow 7, Kirkley 6. Steals (6) – Curnow 2. Assists (15) – Kirkley 3, Lagunas 3. Turnovers (12). Blocks (2) – Nourse, Hoffman.