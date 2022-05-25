Beavs primed for state with Western A warm-up

With an outstanding performance at the Western A Divisional at Hamilton last weekend, the Dillon boys track and field team has positioned itself as a contender for the Montana Class A state championship and as a favorite for one of the three team trophies that will be presented at Butte’s Bulldog Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. A dominant performance in five events, a sensational gold medal winning personal best performance, and a never say die effort highlighted the weekend for Dillon.Treyton Anderson, coming off a school record seven-medal performance from last year’s state meet, is primed for a performance that ...