Beavs make statements at state tennis

A long and winding weekend at the state tourney last weekend in Billings at the end of a long and winding season left the Beaverhead County Tennis Team at a destination of satisfaction.

“We played in the first group of matches on the court Thursday morning and ended up being the last match indoors on Friday evening,” said BCHS Head Coach Jeff Koslosky of his program’s participants at the Montana State A Tennis Tournament last week at several locations in Billings.

“So it was long weekend for our state players, but a rewarding one.”

It was also an awarding one for Dillon boys doubles duo Jett Mosher & John Bramlet, who served up a dish of revenge piping hot to gain fifth place in the tourney.

“To get fifth, they had to turn around and beat the team that had knocked them out of the front side of the bracket,” said Koslosky of Mosher & Bramlet’s 6-2, 7-5 triumph over Hardin’s Jace Guptill & Sean Mehling, the team that defeated the Dillon duo earlier in the tourney.

“I think they just played closer to their potential. They were less tentative and just played like themselves,” said Koslosky in what would be the last match in the high school career of Mosher, a senior.

Sam Jones gained some sweet double revenge in the boys singles back draw, taking fifth place by taking out Hamilton’s Andy Purcell.

Jones wrapped up his high school career with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Purcell, the player who beat both Jones and Sandall at the previous week’s Southwest A Divisional tourney in Hamilton.

It was bittersweet revenge, really, because to get to that fifth-place match against Purcell, Jones had to beat Sandall, his regular hitting partner in practice.

“It was too bad because that match decided who got into the third through sixth matches. One made it; one had to go home without a medal,” said Koslosky of the match between BCHS teammates.

The results did help the Dillon boys gain sixth place as a team, with 13 points, 10 behind state champs Havre in the tight team competition.

The girls team results saw Polson win by a comfortable margin, with 37 points, to second place Whitefish’s 19.

The youngest members of the BCHS contingent in Billings last week, the girls doubles duo of Eden Kindberg & Rachel Fluckiger helped the Beaver girls gain a pair of team points at the state tourney.

“They were anxious at the start, it being their first state tourney,” said Koslosky of the sophomore pair’s debut at the biggest tournament of the year—one few players manage to earn a trip to.

“But once they settled down, I think they played some excellent tennis and got a couple of wins in the consolation bracket,” said Koslosky of Fluckiger & Kindberg, a cornerstone of the future of the BCHS girls tennis team.

“So, we’re looking forward to their performances in the years to come.”