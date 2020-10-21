Beavs earn #2 seed with 53-0 win

The Dillon Beavers, back at full strength after knocking off a talented Libby squad on the road with a limited roster, bounced Ronan 53-0 in their final regular season home game to clinch the #2 playoff seed in the Western A Conference. The seeding guarantees Dillon a home game in the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 31.

“We suited 22 in Libby and this week we suited 35,” said Dillon coach Zach McRae with one month left until the Class A champion is crowned. “On Tuesday, when we got some of those athletes back who were in quarantine, it just added some energy. Whatever team handles the craziness of the world and continues to get better will have success.”

That energy was on display early and often Friday night as Dillon flashed a dominating effort against the 2-6 Chiefs. In the first 43 seconds, Ronan drew three yellow flags and Dillon intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.

“One of the things I was most proud of is our guys were calling out their plays in those early defensive possessions,” said McRae of his team’s football acumen. “That is all film study and preparation. I think it overwhelms people when you’re ready for what they do. On the interception that Connor Curnow had right at the start of the game, we were calling out the play from the second they lined up.”

On the play, Ronan quarterback Daniel Kelsch took the snap out of shotgun, took a few steps toward the line of scrimmage, and then lofted a jump pass to a receiver on a middle screen. Curnow, a junior inside linebacker, snagged the ball and raced unchallenged into the end zone.

Dillon quarterback Jace Fitzgerald completed 7 of 8 throws for 162 yards and three touchdowns in an incredibly efficient effort. Fitzgerald added a rushing touchdown on 6 runs for 17 yards.

Senior Jonny Reiser hauled in two scoring passes on his pair of receptions, and junior wideout Jonathan Kirkley ran a touchdown in from 12 yards out and converted his lone catch into a 67-yard touchdown play.

“We’ve been holding onto that play for about five weeks, we call it Kirk, but it probably should be called Convoy,” said McCrae of the risk-reward, misdirection screen play that has Fitzgerald running left, wheeling around and throwing the ball out in the flat to the right.

“We had five offensive linemen and a running back escorting Kirkley to the end zone and they only had two guys to block. Those plays are fun when they work.”

Subs flooded the field in the second half gaining invaluable experience. Freshman quarterback Kee Christiansen completed a 47 yard scoring pass to sophomore Caden Hansen and junior running back Conner Vezina had a 5 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Dillon (6-1) travels to Whitefish Friday for the regular season final game. Whitefish (4-3) needs a win to get into the playoff mix. The Bulldogs go with a talented sophomore thrower at quarterback. According to McRae, Whitefish runs a lot of schemes on the offensive side that Hamilton used to give Dillon their only loss on the season to date. The Bulldogs opened the season with narrow losses to Libby, 10-21, and Polson, 7-14, before cracking off four straight wins including a victory over Columbia Falls, 21-7. The streak ended Oct. 9 at Hamilton, 23-54. Last week Whitefish enjoyed a COVID bye, with Stevensville unable to play.

The top four teams from each conference qualify for the State A playoffs with a cross-bracket #1 v #4, #2 v #3. The eventual Western A champion will host throughout the playoff as long as they continue to win.

The West: Hamilton is locked in at #1 and will host throughout with wins. Dillon is locked in at #2 and will host #3 from the East in the first round (loser of Laurel v. Miles City). Frenchtown has the inside track on #3, but a loss to a tough Libby team on Friday would throw the #3 and #4 seeds into a nasty tie-breaker with teams that may have played a different number of games due to COVID cancelations. Columbia Falls, Polson and Whitefish can also finish with just 3 losses. Whitefish plays Dillon in the final week of the regular season, Columbia Falls visits Butte Central, and Polson visits Hamilton. Last week, Columbia Falls lost to Frenchtown, Libby lost to Hamilton, and Whitefish had a no contest with Stevi, a school battling COVID.

The East: Billings Central has clinched the top-seed with a 42-0 thumping of previously undefeated and defending state A champion Miles City last week. Billings Central will enjoy a bye week this Friday with Havre bowing out due to COVID. Miles City hosts Laurel this week with the #2 seed up for grabs. The loser takes third and opens the playoffs at Dillon. The fourth seed is a crazy scenario. Sidney is 2-3 but was going to try and play a makeup game with Lewistown on Tuesday and their season finale against Hardin. Two wins gives them fourth in the East. Glendive is 2-2 and visits Lewistown on Friday. Lewistown is 1-3, but can pick up two wins – versus Sidney on Tuesday and Glendive on Friday.