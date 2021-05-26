Beavs close out softball season

Circumstances proved challenging for the young, inexperienced, snakebit Beaverhead County High School softball team in 2021.

But the Beavs continued to face off against those challenges in good spirits right to the end, which came last weekend in Hamilton.

Coming off a series of game cancellations due to bad weather and bad luck on the health front, the Beavs got off to a tough start in their bittersweet season finale in the Bitterroot Valley on Saturday, when host Hamilton scored a dozen runs in the opening frame.

But the Beavs bounced back to give as good as they got the rest of the way in the 16-5 loss.

As she has all season, Mikaya Du-Bois led the Dillon effort.

“In her first at-bat, Mikaya hit the first pitch well over left field fence,” reported BCHS Head Coach Andrea Schurg of her team’s senior stalwart at the plate and on the mound.

“And in her second at-bat, she hit it even further over the left-centerfield fence,” added Schurg, who also got two-hit games from senior Christina Hernandez and Lexi Johnston.

“She is a fun base runner,” said Schurg of Johnston, a junior who scored a run in the game.

“She gets a great jump on every pitch. When she gets on base, we know we have a good chance to score,” added Schurg, who also got a hit each from Abby Johnston and her other senior, Tori Anderson.

“Tori had never played softball before this season,” said Schurg of one of four newcomers to the game in her starting lineup during a season in which she often did not have enough healthy players to field a starting lineup.

“It’s too bad we didn’t have her for four years. She’s a natural hitter. And she brought a great sense of humor to the team and great spirit,” said Schurg of an intangible that Hernandez also contributed to mightily during what could have proven a dispiriting season without her.

“Christina was our leader, on and off the field. Prior to this year, she always played outfield, but she moved to first base this year because we needed an experienced player there. She was uncomfortable there in the beginning. But she took on the challenge and developed into a really good first baseman,” said Schurg of the player who also turned out to be one of the team’s better hitters.

“Christina and Mikaya played for three years. We had to cancel six games over the past week, and I feel really bad that they did not get to play those games after putting so much into the team,” said Schurg of a stretch run during which her team had to forfeit games because it didn’t have enough healthy players.

“But I am super proud of how they handled adversity throughout the year. We relied on them heavily,” added Schurg. “Now, we’ll heal up and reflect and get ready for next year.”