Beavers take control in second half to thump Central

The Dillon Beavers improved to 3-1 on the season with a 41-26 win over the Butte Central Maroons Friday night at Montana Tech’s Bob Green Field. The game was the Southwestern A Conference opener for both teams.

“We knew that they were going to come out and play as hard as they could,” said Dillon coach Zach McRae of the long-time rivals. “We played them really tough in the first half. We saw some things that we knew had to be corrected and give credit to the players for playing a four quarter game.”

“Over the course of 48 minutes, we felt good about our performance.”

Offensive success always starts up front with the offensive line and McRae raved about the performance of the Beavers in the trenches. The left side features tackle Jade Morast, guard Tyler Walker. Preston Hales plays center, Kyle Kidrick right guard and Wes Korpi right tackle. In Dillon’s rotation system, Ash Norris and Dylan Johnson roll in to spell the starters.

First-year starting quarterback Justus Peterson, a junior, has picked up McRae’s new offense and has been operating an efficient unit. Peterson ran the ball 9 times for 111 yards and a touchdown, and completed 17 of 25 balls for 219 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Peterson has track speed and a solid arm.

“Our goal going into the week, we knew we had a lot of playmakers and we want to get the ball into their hands as many times as we can,” said McRae.

The Beavers have playmakers all over the field. Running back Zane Johnson, a state champion triple jumper from last spring, has emerged as a top level running back. He added 92 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns to his season total. Pete Gibson played his first game after dealing with injury and added 24 yards on 7 totes.

Jace Fitzgerald, a sophomore with speed and size, hauled in four of Peterson’s passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Bradley Rakich, an undefeated state tennis singles champion from last spring, snagged four balls for 65 yards and a touchdown. Both receivers are dangerous anytime they get the ball in their hands.”

Cole Truman, a 6-3 junior, is beginning to find his way into the game plan. Truman caught four balls for 49 yards.

Tyler Walker not only leads the offensive line, but he is the captain on the defensive side of the ball from his inside linebacker position. His night included a team-high 16 total tackles, a fumble recovery, and a highlight interception with a 41 yard return.

“He did drop pretty far back there and had a big convoy out in front,” recalled McRae. “I think anytime he gets the ball in his hands, he’s just thinking about running over people.”

The Beavers will face Stevensville Friday night for Homecoming. Game time is set for 7 p.m. The Yellowjacket offensive coordinator is former Dillon Beaver Trey Williams, one of a number of former Beavers in the coaching ranks. Engine 18 will hold a pre-game fundraiser benefiting the Beaver Booster Club at the field that will begin after the Homecoming Parade.

DILLON 41, BUTTE CENTRAL 26

First Quarter

BC – Jensen 4 run (kick failed) 4:19.

Second Quarter

DIL – Bradley Rakich 16 pass from Justus Peterson (run failed). 7:25.

DIL – Zane Johnson 19 run (Peterson run) 4:49.

BC – Fisher 1 run (Fisher run)2:28

Third Quarter.

DIL – Jace Fitzgerald 32 pass from Peterson (kick failed).7:01.

DIL – Pete Gibson 5 run (Peterson run) 00:27.

Fourth Quarter

BC – Jensen 47 run (run failed) 11:50. DIL – Peterson 15 run (Fitzgerald kick kick)8:11.

DIL – Z. Johnson 14 run (kick failed) 7:47.

BC Fisher 18 run (pass failed). 00:44.

Team Stats

DIL BC First downs 22 24 Rushes-yds (net) 34-23046-183 Passing yds (net) 219 212 Pass Comp-Att-Int 25-17-0 15-7-1 Total off plays-yds 56-449 61–395 Fumbles-lost 2-2 4-3 Penalties-yds 10-80 5-46 8-80

Dillon Individual Stats

Rushing (att.–yds) – Zane Johnson 15-92. Justus Peterson 9-111, Jace Fitzgerald 1-(-1), Pete Gibson 7-24, Westman 2-4.

Passing (comp.-att.-INT-yds-TD) – Peterson 17-25-0-219-2.

Receiving – Fitzgerald 4-71, Johnson Cole Truman 4-49, Bradley Rakich 4-65, Cooper Hoffman 2-31, Jacob Ogurek 2-27, Gibson 1-5. Cooper Hoffman 1-5.