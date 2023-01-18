Beavers split with Ftown, Hamilton

After dropping two of their first four games of the season, the Dillon Beavers had been cruising along with five straight double digit, dominating wins. And then they took the trip over the hill to Hamilton and the streak came to an end, 61-60 in overtime.

“Hamilton really shot the ball well,” explained Dillon coach Terry Thomas. “We didn’t feel like we played bad defense, they were able to knock them down.”

In the first half against Dillon’s zone looks, Hamilton hit 8 three-pointers at close to 50% shooting. The Beavers switched to man in the second half and slowed the onslaught. Hamilton made just three from beyond the arc in the second half.

“It was one of those nights where we just had to make a few plays to make up for the high percentage that they were shooting,” said Thomas. “It was one of those games where their good players were hot.”

Dillon made advances to narrow Hamilton’s lead, but turnovers continually set them back.

“The real difference was turnovers, we had 21 and they had 10,” said Thomas. “Everything else we were able to climb back in the game.”

Sophomore Kyler Engellant scored 18 and senior point guard Eli Nourse hit for 10 points and dished six assists to lead Dillon.

At home Tuesday, Dillon beat a quality Frenchtown team, 63-49, that came to Dillon with a single loss on their record. Balanced scoring carried Dillon led by Treyton Graham with 15, Engellant and Max Davis with 10, and Caden Hansen and Tyler Lagunas with 9 each.

Dillon plays a doubleheader at Butte Central Thurs., and visits Anaconda Sat.

FRENCHTOWN 49, DILLON 63 Dillon scoring – Carter Curnow 12, Kee Christiansen 5, Caden Hansen 9, Max Davis 10, Eli Nourse 3, Tyler Lagunas 9, Treyton Graham 15, Parker Puyear 0, Kyler Engellant 10.

Halftime – 33-17, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers (9-23) – Curnow 0-4, Christiansen 1-2, Hansen 1-2, Davis 2-3, Nourse 1-1, Lagunas 1-4, Graham 1-2, Engellant 2-5. Rebounds (26) – Graham 6, Engellant 6. Steals (15) – Nourse 5. Assists (17) – Nourse 10. Blocks (1) – Christiansen 1. Turnovers - Dil 16, French 21.

DILLON 60, HAMILTON 61 OT Dillon scoring – Carter Curnow 6, Kee Christiansen 7, Caden Hansen 0, Max Davis 6, Eli Nourse 10, Tyler Lagunas 7, Treyton Graham 6, Kyler Engellant 18.

Halftime – 25-31, Hamilton. Dillon threepointers (10-19) – Curnow 2-6, Christiansen 1-3, Davis 2-3, Lagunas 1-2, Graham 0-1, Engellant 4-4. Rebounds (25) – Davis 6, Engellant 5. Steals (6) – Hansen 3. Assists (13) – Nourse 6. Blocks (0) – . Turnovers - Dil 21, Ham 10.