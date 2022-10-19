Beavers smoke East Helena, 51-0

The Dillon Beavers visited East Helena Friday night and put down the Vigilantes 51-0. Dillon dominated in all three phases of the football game to improve to 6-1 on the season and includes six straight wins after dropping the opener to defending state A champion Hamilton on the road.

“I was really proud of our start to finish,” said Dillon coach Zach McRae. “In our last couple of games we started slow so we’ve been pushing hard on start fast and throw the first punch.”

Dillon senior Treyton Graham launched a haymaker on the first play of the game with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Offensively and defensively, Dillon took over in dominating fashion to post a 34-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Dillon’s defense held Helena without a first down throughout the first frame and gave up a single first down in the half and four for the game, and that on a penalty as the Beavers were cooking.

Dillon junior running back Kale Konen, one of the top runners in the state, busted off a pair of scoring runs in less that two minutes of the first quarter, and then junior quarterback Kee Christiansen connected with Graham on a 34-yard touchdown play. Junior running back David Schmidlin plunged in from one yard out at the 2:14 mark of the first quarter, Casper Schretlen booted the point and the Beavers ended the quarter on a three points per minute pace.

Shretlen, a French foreign exchange student, booted a 40-yard field goal early in the second quarter as yet another Beaver weapon has stepped forward. According to McRae, the 6-6 kicker ripped two kickoffs into the end zone and he made 8 of 9 extra point kicks. McRae called off the dogs after Schretlen’s field goal. Eli Nourse hauled in a third quarter touchdown pass from Christiansen and freshman standout Hank Hagenbarth carried the ball three yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“The defense was just suffocating,” said McRae. “We’re starting to put things on film that indicate we are getting better regardless of who we play. Our physical and mental play was there and those fundamentals that we’ve been working of for eight or nine weeks are starting to show up on film.”

Dillon outgained East Helena in total offense 295 yards to 81 yards.

The Beavers host Ronan (1-6) for Senior Night on Friday. Special honorees for Dillon include Caden Hansen, Eli Nourse, Tanner Mussard, Toby Ingram, Treyton Graham, Gavin Garrison, Kaden Pittman, Jesse Hughes, Gunner Wright, Trapper Doering and Casper Schretlen.

Of course Dillon has to win and will be favored, but two big Western A games will be played this Friday and if Hamilton (8-0) beats Columbia Falls (61) and Whitefish (6-2) beats Polson (7-0), the Beavers jump up to the #2 seed out of the West. If Polson wins, Dillon falls to the #3. If Hamilton loses, Dillon will fall to the #4 seed. The West sends 7 teams to the playoff and the East send 5. Both #1 and #2 seeds from each side earn a first round bye.