Beavers reload, ready for shot clock era

Dillon coach Terry Thomas has been looking forward to the institution of the shot clock in Montana high school basketball. That time has arrived.

Thomas has long been able to design, implement and coach up a nasty 1-3-1 zone defense, but in the past teams would just pull the ball out and kill the clock. Watch out this year with the athletic ability and speed of the Beavers in the 1-3-1 with the time limit on possessions. The Beavers will be breaking down the court on a regular basis, converting steals to baskets.

“The shot clock is interesting because teams can’t hold the ball anymore,” said Thomas. “We like to play the 1-3-1 zone and we’ve got that exciting quickness that is needed to play good zone - to get in the passing lanes, get the steals and turn them into points.”

Dillon’s starting lineup this weekend at the Tipoff tourney in Frenchtown includes point guard Eli Nourse, 5-9, senior; with 6-3 senior Caden Hansen, 6-3 junior Max Davis, 6-3 sophomore Carter Curnow and 6-2 senior Treyton Graham rounding out the first five.

Off the bench will be Kee Christiansen, a 6-0 junior with varsity point guard experience, post Kyler Engellant, a 6-4 sophomore, and wing Tyler Lagunas, a 5-11 senior with varsity experience. Seniors Damon Skradski and Parker Puyear are in play battling for court time.

Dillon opens the season with the two teams that ended their year at the state tourney a year ago. Dillon opens against Polson at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and then faces the team Thomas rates as the State A favorite in Lewistown. A year ago, Dillon led in the state semifinal late, but Lewistown hit a buzzer beater for the win. Polson then eliminated Dillon Saturday morning.

Lewistown is loaded with talented athletes, a group that ran the table in Class A football this past fall and won the state championship. Since 2000, the Beavers have played in 12 state title football games and won 8, so Thomas is well versed on how that affects a basketball team in the early going that gets a late start on the basketball season.

Thomas rates defending state A champion Butte Central, Frenchtown and Hamilton as state tourney worthy teams in the Southwestern A.