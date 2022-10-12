Beavers open it up in third quarter, 41-3

The Dillon Beavers improved to 5-1 on the season and moved closer to locking up a playoff berth with a 41-3 win over Stevensville Friday night at Vigilante Field.

“I felt like we certainly have some areas that we have to improve on, but I don’t ever want to take winning for granted,” said Dillon coach Zach McRae. “I was awfully proud of our guys for competing for four quarters.”

Dillon opened the scoring with an 81-yard scoring pass from junior quarterback Kee Christiansen to senior receiver Eli Nourse. It was one of two Nourse touchdown receptions. Nourse totaled 6 catches for a team-high 115 yards.

Christiansen hit on 15 of 27 throws, the two scores, 202 yards and an interception. The pick was Dillon’s first turnover in three games.

Christiansen is a dual threat quarterback and added 86 rushing yards and a touchdown on 7 carries.

Dillon junior Kale Konen, a high school running back who draws a ton of attention due to his skill set, ran nine times for 127 yards and two touchdowns, including a 95-yard run at the end of the third quarter. He caught one pass for 10 yards.

Dillon junior Cory Anderson caught four balls for 38 yards. Anderson also recovered a fumble. Treyton Graham intercepted a Stevi pass and returned it 22 yards to put Dillon in the plus turnover column.

Tanner Mussard tallied Dillon’s two fourth quarter touchdowns with runs of 27 and three yards, his only two carries of the game.

Dillon out-gained Stevi 450 yards to 231. Trae Williams, a former Dillon Beaver player, has done a nice job as head coach of Stevensville. The Yellowjackets are playing with more discipline than they have shown in years.

Dillon travels to East Helena for a Friday night game. Former Dillon Beaver and UMW Bulldog J.D. Ferris serves as the defensive coordinator for the Vigilantes.

The Beavers conclude the regular season in two weeks with a home game against Ronan.

“We’re just trying to get better each and every week,” said McRae. “I was disappointed with how we started. I didn’t feel like we had a ton of hunger and we were lacking a little bit of competitiveness. That starts with me, that starts at the top.”